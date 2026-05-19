Asantehene urges shift from partisan politics to dynamic nation-building

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has made a passionate call for Ghanaians to urgently move from partisan politics toward a unified commitment to progressive nation-building.

Speaking at the Ghana Business Leaders’ Conclave at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) over the weekend, the King expressed concern over the nation’s over-indulgence in partisan rivalry, which he warned had continually stifled the innovation and enterprise development necessary for true national progress.

He noted that allegiance to political parties had frequently overridden allegiance to the state, creating a culture where society sings the praises of politicians while completely ignoring the citizens whose daily toil, innovation, and enterprise drive the country forward.

The Ghana Business Leaders’ Conclave, convened by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, sought to bridge traditional wisdom and contemporary business strategy, focusing on the long-term viability of the Ghanaian corporate landscape.

It was on the theme “Leading with Integrity: Negotiation, Mediation and Ethical Governance for Business Sustainability.

​Reflecting on nearly 70 years of national independence, the Asantehene declared that the lesson was clear and that the country has had enough of mere talk.

“Ghana must now become a nation of builders,” he stated, explaining that the citizenry must collectively move away from political rhetoric, slogans, and perpetual lamentation toward production, value creation, and enterprise.

While acknowledging that democracy successfully changed governments through the ballot box, the King reminded the nation that it was trust that ultimately sustained societies.

He cautioned that if Ghanaians failed to rebuild confidence in one another, they would inevitably weaken the very foundation upon which the Republic rested.

He, therefore, urged political leaders to look beyond partisan gains and focus on creating the right environment and policy frameworks to guarantee long-term social and economic stability.

To the youth, Otumfuo Osei Tutu urged them to reject the creeping culture of corruption and divisive politics.

They must remain highly ambitious but strictly principled.

He implored the young people to adopt a critical moral lens when evaluating success and status in society, warning them against the blind admiration of unearned influence.

He cautioned: Do not admire wealth without asking how it was made. Do not admire power without asking how it was used. Do not admire success without asking who suffered for it,”

He urged them to redefine greatness, stating that true greatness must be measured by honesty, service, discipline, and the rare ability to do right even when wrongdoing is highly profitable.

The Management of the University said the Business Conclave would become an annual forum for emerging business and captains of industry to build leadership that would serve generations.

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