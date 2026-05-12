Ghana Sports Fund steps up stakeholder engagement ahead of courtesy call on Asantehene

The Ghana Sports Fund (GSF), led by its Board Chairperson Prof. Anim-Wright Koryoe, Administrator Dr David Kofi Wuaku, and Deputy Administrator Lawyer Simon Appiah Junior, has intensified stakeholder engagement in the Ashanti Region ahead of a planned courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, with renewed calls for urgent investment, rehabilitation, and sustainable funding for sports infrastructure across Ghana.

The high-level delegation paid a working visit to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, where discussions focused on the deteriorating state of sporting facilities, the need for sustainable maintenance systems, and stronger collaboration among stakeholders to reposition Ghana’s sports sector for growth and excellence.

The engagement forms part of the GSF’s nationwide stakeholder consultation initiative aimed at building strategic partnerships, mobilising support, and promoting sustainable financing for sports development and youth empowerment.

Speaking at the meeting, the Ashanti Regional Director of Sports, Nana Gyaama Darkwa, expressed concern over the neglect of sports infrastructure, noting that several facilities across the country have suffered years of poor maintenance despite increasing demand from athletes and sporting groups.

She said the Baba Yara Sports Stadium continues to face financial constraints, making it difficult to undertake major rehabilitation works. She added that management incurs high monthly operational costs, including cleaning, facility monitoring, and maintenance of utilities, but revenue generated remains insufficient to sustain the facility.

She further disclosed that some infrastructure, including escalators, has remained faulty for over a year, affecting operations at the stadium.

According to her, the pressure on the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is partly due to the lack of adequate alternative standard sporting facilities in the region, forcing most teams to rely on the venue for training and competitions.

She therefore called for the establishment of a sustainable sinking fund dedicated to the maintenance and rehabilitation of sports facilities nationwide, as well as the expansion of infrastructure such as basketball courts, tennis courts, and indoor sporting centres.

The Deputy Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, Lawyer Simon Appiah Junior, reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to mobilising resources and building strategic partnerships to support sports development.

He stressed the importance of fairness and professionalism in sports development, noting that decisions on athlete support should be guided by technical expertise and merit.

He further emphasised the need for sustained collaboration among stakeholders to ensure long-term funding for sports infrastructure, athlete development, and administration.

Lawyer Appiah Junior also urged stakeholders to remain focused and resilient despite challenges within the sector, adding that collective effort is essential for meaningful transformation.

The planned courtesy call on the Asantehene is expected to focus on the mandate of the Ghana Sports Fund, opportunities for sports and youth development, and the role of traditional leadership in advancing national sports infrastructure.

The Fund also plans similar engagements with other traditional authorities and key stakeholders across the country as part of efforts to build broad-based support for sustainable sports development.

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