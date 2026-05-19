Galamsey: Residents resort to sachet water as Tano River pollution worsens

Audio By Carbonatix
Residents of Tanoso in the Tano North Municipality say pollution of the Tano River by illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, has forced them to depend on sachet water for drinking and household chores.
Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the aggrieved residents called for urgent and decisive action to halt the rapid destruction of the river, which serves as the community’s main source of drinking water.
According to them, the condition of the water body has deteriorated to the extent that it can no longer be used for domestic purposes.
Mary Ewusi, a trader, lamented the growing burden of purchasing sachet water for daily use.
“We can’t afford to buy the sachet water anymore and we need help now,” she said.
She added that the level of pollution was alarming, noting that the river had turned brownish due to the activities of illegal miners.
“Go there and find out yourself that the colour of the Tano River is now brownish,” she stated.
Another resident, Francis Seidu, expressed similar concerns and called on security agencies to intensify patrols along the river course to curb illegal mining operations.
He said some of the miners operated using motorbikes and appealed to the Tano North Municipal Security Committee to intervene and protect the river to ensure residents had access to safe drinking water.
“This isn’t the first time we are complaining, but it seems nobody cares about the condition of the river now,” Ophelia Badu stated.
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