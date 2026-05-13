Weija plant technical fault disrupts water supply in parts of Western Accra

The management of Ghana Water Ltd has announced a temporary disruption in water supply affecting several communities in western Accra following a technical challenge at the Weija Water Treatment Plant.

The company says the fault has impacted production and distribution capacity, leading to intermittent flow and low water pressure in affected areas.

According to the utility provider, “the Weija Water Treatment Plant is currently experiencing some technical challenges which have affected water production and distribution to some parts of western Accra.”

Engineers have since been deployed to the facility to assess and resolve the issue in order to restore normal supply as quickly as possible.

Communities affected by the disruption include Dansoman, Mamprobi, Mataheko, Laterbiokorshie, Korle-bu, La Paz, MacCarthy Hill, Gbawe, Mallam, Tesano, Darkuman, North Kaneshie, Dome, Achimota, Anyaa, Ablekuma, and surrounding areas.

Residents in these locations are expected to experience erratic supply and reduced water pressure until the situation is fully resolved.

Ghana Water Ltd is advising customers to store water whenever there is flow in their communities to help manage the temporary inconvenience.

The company has expressed regret over the disruption, stating: “Management wishes to assure the public that engineers and technical teams of Ghana Water Ltd are working assiduously to rectify the challenges and restore normal water supply as early as practicable.”

It further added an apology to affected customers, urging calm and cooperation as restoration works continue.

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