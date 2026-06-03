Cobolli using Nadal’s shower in bid for French Open glory

Flavio Cobolli is two wins away from clinching a maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open and he is doing everything he can to make it happen - including using 14-time champion Rafael Nadal's favoured shower cubicle at Roland Garros.

The 24-year-old beat Canadian fourth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime in four sets to reach a major semi-final for the first time in his career.

The 10th seed will play fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi on Friday for a place in Sunday's final.

Arnaldi was on the brink of a two-set lead against compatriot Matteo Berrettini when the former Wimbledon finalist retired from their quarter-final because of a hip injury.

Having revealed several superstitions in his on-court interview - thanking the crowd in French, maintaining the same racquet tension no matter the conditions and keeping the same post-match routine - Cobolli was asked about them in his press conference.

"I'm a little bit [superstitious] but not crazy - this week I'm a little bit more crazy than the others," he said. "I just go to the same restaurant, the same menu, the same shower."

Cobolli then recalled a moment at a previous French Open when he was using the shower, and Nadal knocked on the door, asking him to hurry up because he was waiting to use that particular cubicle.

"He told me that it was his shower since 14 years," continued Cobolli. "So I think the best thing that I'm doing is the shower."

Cobolli recovered from losing the first set to beat Auger-Aliassime 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 and he will make his top-10 debut on Monday if Jakub Mensik, who faces Alexander Zverev in the other semi-final, fails to win the title in Paris.

Arnaldi's win in Wednesday's night session means an Italian finalist is guaranteed, even after the shock second-round exit of overwhelming favourite Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti being ruled out of the tournament because of injury.

Both players started slowly in the blustery conditions on Court Philippe Chatrier before Auger-Aliassime pounced at 5-4 to wrap up the opening set.

Playing conditions improved after the roof was closed on the main show court, but Cobolli found himself an early break down in the second set before he rallied to win four games in a row and level the tie.

"I think we played two different matches today," Cobolli said. "The first set was incredibly windy and it was really tough to play.

"I went to the toilet to think a bit. I tried to change something. I thought 'this is the best court I've played on in my life because I can show my best tennis'.

"I said to myself to fight, this is the chance of my life and I must give everything in all my matches. So today I'm really happy."

A single break in each of the third and fourth sets was enough to see Cobolli through as he secured his semi-final spot after three hours and 24 minutes on court.

Auger-Aliassime's exit means that Cobolli and second seed Zverev are the only top-10 seeds remaining in the men's draw.

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