Sabalenka lets another golden Slam opportunity slip

WTA number one Aryna Sabalenka is a three-time major singles champion

Aryna Sabalenka would not say it, but there is an inescapable feeling that another golden opportunity to add to her dynasty has slipped through her fingers in Paris.

The world number one has been left licking her wounds after a chastening 3-6 7-5 6-0 defeat by Russia's Diana Shnaider in the French Open quarter-finals.

The Belarusian has been the dominant force in women's tennis for the past few seasons, pummelling opponents on the way to 11 WTA titles and a 93-week stint at the top of the rankings.

But some would argue Sabalenka's tally of four Grand Slam singles titles is not enough given her superiority - and the strong positions she has found herself in at the majors.

In a draw without any other major champions left, Sabalenka was the overwhelming favourite to land her first Roland Garros title, but she threw away a set and a double break advantage against Shnaider.

"Maybe I'm focusing too much that I've never won a Slam [here]," Sabalenka said.

"Maybe it makes me overthink and over-emotional."

Clay is not Sabalenka's strongest surface even though she has won three times in Madrid, where the high altitude makes the conditions similar to a hard court.

Nor did she have a good build-up to Roland Garros. Six match points were squandered in a quarter-final defeat by Hailey Baptiste in Madrid in April, before she let a set and a break lead slip against Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea in Rome.

But, given her quality and pedigree compared to the other Paris quarter-finalists, it is hard not to think another golden opportunity has slipped through Sabalenka's fingers.

Sabalenka's four Grand Slam singles titles - two Australian Open and two US Open triumphs, all on hard courts - are more than most people can dream of.

But she has also lost four finals and six major semi-finals, despite a consistency on the biggest stages that is unrivalled among her peers.

Sabalenka has the proud record of not losing before the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam since the start of the 2023 season.

However, she has not always dealt well with the pressure of the latter stages - particularly during the period where she has clearly been the best player in the world.

Sabalenka was the heavy favourite to beat underdog Madison Keys in the 2025 Australian Open final, but came unstuck. Twelve months later, she reached another Melbourne final - and a flurry of mistakes saw her squander a break lead in the deciding set against Elena Rybakina.

At last year's French Open, Sabalenka played what she described as the "worst final" of her life, hitting 70 unforced errors in windy conditions as she lost from a set up.

Against Shnaider, Sabalenka looked in control at 6-3, 4-1 up before losing 12 of the final 13 games.

"I just think that there is something in specific moments during the match [where] I lose control," said Sabalenka, whose 57 unforced errors outweighed her 46 winners.

Sabalenka's emotions were still raw in an honest post-match news conference, which she began by dryly claiming she wanted to quit tennis.

It came after she unravelled as increasing winds on Court Philippe Chatrier wreaked havoc on her, a factor when she lost to American Coco Gauff last year.

The swirling breeze requires sharper footwork, and Sabalenka was hindered by her poor court positioning.

Sabalenka's preference for first-strike tennis - quickly getting on top of a rally with aggressive shots from the baseline - was not suited to the conditions, and she did not adjust.

"The one thing you need to do in the wind is increase your margins," said former British player Naomi Broady on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra.

"When that is not your game style, and there is a refusal to have a plan B, every now and then it is going to really hurt.

"Last year I thought she felt the title was hers. This year, she would have thought the title was hers, too.

"I think these two losses will hurt her a lot."

Staying calm in difficult moments will be Sabalenka's challenge over the next few weeks as she switches her attention to Wimbledon, where she has reached the semi-finals on her past three appearances.

"I really feel great on clay. I feel great on grass," Sabalenka added.

"This is something that I have to step back [from] and try to find a solution, because I just am so tired of losing some matches - not in the best way, [but] because I was overemotional."

Sabalenka's loss means either Shnaider, Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska, Russian eighth seed Mirra Andreeva or Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk will lift the French Open trophy on Saturday night.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, will be left wondering what might have been.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.