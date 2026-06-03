One dead, 2 remain trapped after building collapse at Adenta

Audio By Carbonatix
One person has been confirmed dead following the collapse of a storey building at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region.
This comes as rescue efforts continue to reach two others believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.
The incident occurred at Adenta New Site on Wednesday night, drawing emergency responders and residents to the scene.
Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and other emergency agencies have been working tirelessly to search for survivors and clear debris from the collapsed structure.
Witnesses said residents initially rushed to the scene and joined rescue efforts before emergency teams arrived.
Authorities recovered one body from the rubble. Two other individuals are still believed to be trapped, with rescue teams racing against time to locate and rescue them.
The cause of the collapse remains unknown, and investigations are expected to begin once rescue operations are completed.
The incident has attracted a large crowd of residents and onlookers as emergency personnel continue efforts to account for all occupants believed to have been in the building at the time of the collapse.
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