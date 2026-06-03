National | Top Story

One dead, 2 remain trapped after building collapse at Adenta

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  3 June 2026 9:44pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

One person has been confirmed dead following the collapse of a storey building at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region.

This comes as rescue efforts continue to reach two others believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

The incident occurred at Adenta New Site on Wednesday night, drawing emergency responders and residents to the scene.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and other emergency agencies have been working tirelessly to search for survivors and clear debris from the collapsed structure.

Witnesses said residents initially rushed to the scene and joined rescue efforts before emergency teams arrived.

Authorities recovered one body from the rubble. Two other individuals are still believed to be trapped, with rescue teams racing against time to locate and rescue them.

The cause of the collapse remains unknown, and investigations are expected to begin once rescue operations are completed.

The incident has attracted a large crowd of residents and onlookers as emergency personnel continue efforts to account for all occupants believed to have been in the building at the time of the collapse.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Latest Stories



About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group