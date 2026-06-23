Family of Ambassador Victor Gbeho officially informs Mahama of his death

The family of the late Ambassador James Victor Gbeho has formally informed President John Mahama of his passing during a courtesy call at the Presidency.

According to the family, it was both a cultural and diplomatic obligation to officially notify the president before publicly announcing the death of the respected statesman and diplomat.



Ambassador Gbeho was a prominent figure in Ghanaian and international diplomacy. Over the course of his distinguished career, he served in various diplomatic capacities, including postings in New York.

He also held key national and regional positions, serving as Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Member of Parliament for the Anlo Constituency, and president of the ECOWAS Commission.

He earned widespread recognition for his contributions to regional integration in West Africa and his work in advancing diplomacy at the United Nations and other international platforms.

President Mahama conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to Ambassador Gbeho's legacy, describing his contributions as impactful not only to Ghana but also to the West African sub-region and the global community.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.

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