Family of Ambassador Victor Gbeho officially informs Mahama of his death

Audio By Carbonatix
The family of the late Ambassador James Victor Gbeho has formally informed President John Mahama of his passing during a courtesy call at the Presidency.
According to the family, it was both a cultural and diplomatic obligation to officially notify the president before publicly announcing the death of the respected statesman and diplomat.
Ambassador Gbeho was a prominent figure in Ghanaian and international diplomacy. Over the course of his distinguished career, he served in various diplomatic capacities, including postings in New York.
He also held key national and regional positions, serving as Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Member of Parliament for the Anlo Constituency, and president of the ECOWAS Commission.
He earned widespread recognition for his contributions to regional integration in West Africa and his work in advancing diplomacy at the United Nations and other international platforms.
President Mahama conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and paid tribute to Ambassador Gbeho's legacy, describing his contributions as impactful not only to Ghana but also to the West African sub-region and the global community.
Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.
Latest Stories
-
Ministry of Education cautions final- year against vandalism of school property after WASSCE
38 seconds
-
GRA urges taxpayers to comply with tax laws to boost revenue mobilisation
3 minutes
-
ITALKOL marks 10 years in Ghana, highlights push to raise construction standards
4 minutes
-
Floods kill 18 in Central Region as NADMO orders evacuation of unsafe buildings
19 minutes
-
GRA outlines taxpayer rights and obligations under Revenue Administration Act
20 minutes
-
Private Security Organisations are not permitted to use firearms – Interior Minister
26 minutes
-
DACF: AG justifies payment of public funds into personal accounts of MPs
27 minutes
-
Foreign Affairs Ministry pays tribute to late Ambassador Victor Gbeho
30 minutes
-
Spain underlines strong commercial partnership with Ghana
38 minutes
-
Everyone saw it, nobody stopped it
39 minutes
-
Don’t misuse PWDs’ funds—Parliament’s Committee on Local Govt to MMDCEs
43 minutes
-
Family of Ambassador Victor Gbeho officially informs Mahama of his death
47 minutes
-
Cape Coast MCE orders renewed demolition of buildings on waterways after deadly floods
56 minutes
-
GNAFF calls for audit of One District, One Dam project amid renewed rainfall
57 minutes
-
Bond market: Turnover declines by 24% to GH¢5.41bn
59 minutes