‘I’m not afraid of death,’ Akamba says as he alleges threats

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Organiser, Joshua Akamba, has said he is unfazed by death threats, declaring that he is not afraid to die because of his strong belief in reincarnation.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Akamba opened up about recent threats to his life but maintained a fearless stance.

“Nobody triggers me. I am not afraid of death,” he said. “I believe in reincarnation, that immediately I die, I will come back. So whatever I do, I do with all honesty.”

He challenged anyone doubting his integrity to put him to the test.

“Make me your brother and see if I will be honest with you or not, and you will understand the kind of person I am,” Akamba stated.

He revealed that he has received direct threats, including a chilling call warning that he would be stabbed in the stomach.

“I have received calls with threats. Someone called to threaten me that he will stab me in the stomach,” he disclosed.

Despite the dangers, Akamba insisted he remains undeterred, saying he survived similar threats during the Akufo-Addo administration and will continue to stand firm.

“I survived threats under Akufo-Addo and will do so now and after Mahama,” he affirmed.

He also addressed criticism about his financial status, noting that while many of his former friends have become rich, he has never gone back to them for money.

“All the people I am friends with, they have become rich, and I am not, but I never go back to them to ask them to give me some of their money,” he said.

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