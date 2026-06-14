UCC opens internal probe into death of Level 200 student

Innocentia Avinu

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has commenced an internal inquiry into the death of one of its students, Innocentia Atsufui Avinu, whose body was found at Hutchland Beach in Cape Coast on Friday.

The university confirmed that the deceased was a Level 200 student after being notified by the police following the discovery of her body.

In a statement issued by its Directorate of Public Affairs, UCC said it is collaborating closely with the UCC District Police Command as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding her death.

According to the university, the Office of the Dean of Students’ Affairs has taken the lead in coordinating the institution’s response and is assisting law enforcement officers with identification processes and the gathering of relevant information.

The Dean’s office was alerted after police established that the deceased was a student of the university.

UCC disclosed that family members visited the police station on Saturday, June 13, to formally identify the body. The university said it is also facilitating communication between investigators and the bereaved family while providing the necessary support throughout the process.

Preliminary findings indicate that Ms Avinu, who resided in a private hostel at Amamoma, was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, June 10.

Investigators were informed by her roommate that she received a phone call, left the room dressed casually at about 7:00 p.m., and did not return.

The university further revealed that counselling and psychological support services have been made available to the deceased’s roommate, classmates, course mates and other students affected by the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, police have assumed full responsibility for the criminal investigation and are expected to obtain a coroner’s form on Monday, June 15, ahead of a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

UCC management and the police have appealed to the public to refrain from circulating unverified information about the case, cautioning that speculation could undermine ongoing investigations and cause additional distress to the family and the university community.

“The University Management has been duly informed, and appropriate support measures are being extended to the family, the affected roommate, colleague students, and course mates during this difficult period,” Acting Director of Public Affairs, Dr Kwabena Antwi-Konadu, stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.