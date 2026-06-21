Police investigate death of unidentified man at Tema Metropolitan Assembly forecourt

Dead

Authorities at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, have commenced investigations into the death of an unidentified man whose body was discovered at the assembly's forecourt on Friday morning.

The incident attracted scores of assembly staff, traders and passers-by after the man reportedly collapsed near the premises.

Eyewitnesses told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that a substance was seen coming from the man's mouth shortly before he fell unconscious.

They said emergency services were immediately contacted, and personnel from the National Ambulance Service responded to the scene.

However, upon arrival, the medical team confirmed that the man had died. The body was subsequently removed and conveyed to the morgue for preservation and further examination.

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