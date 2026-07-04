Flood disaster: Death toll hits 34 — NADMO

Flood

The National Disaster Management Organisation has confirmed that 34 people have died across the country following the devastating floods that occurred on Monday, June 29.

Out of the figure, 12 deaths were recorded in Accra, while the remaining fatalities were reported from other parts of the country affected by the floods.

The Director of Inspectorate at NADMO, Richard Amo Yartey, who disclosed this, said the death toll could rise as the organisation continues efforts to reconcile the list of missing persons with bodies that have been retrieved.

"The death toll in Accra is 12, across the country is 34 but it could go up. If we did the matching and realise that some of the people missing have been found dead, then the death toll will increase and those listed as missing will reduce," he stated.

Mr Amo Yartey made this known in an interview on TV3 on Thursday, July 2.

He said NADMO officials were still on the ground in affected communities, working to recover missing persons and provide support to victims of the disaster.

According to him, the organisation had also intensified the distribution of relief items to displaced persons across the country.

"As I speak to you now the warehouse is busy moving supplies to the distressed. Relief is across the country, we are going to send relief everywhere," he said.

Mr Amo Yartey further indicated that the floods affected seven regions, displacing a total of 89,736 people. The Greater Accra Region recorded the highest number of displaced persons, with 54,712 people affected. It was followed by the Central Region, where 21,882 persons were displaced.

In the Volta Region, 8,534 people were displaced, while the Western Region recorded 2,020 displaced persons.

The Ashanti Region recorded 1,461 displaced individuals, while 937 people were left homeless in the Western North Region.

The Eastern Region recorded the lowest number, with 190 displaced persons in Abuakwa South. NADMO said its response teams remained active in the affected areas as search, recovery and relief operations continued.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.