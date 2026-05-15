Three foreign nationals arrested over illegal mining on Tano River

Operatives of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) have arrested three Chinese nationals during a riverine operation targeting illegal mining activities along the Tano River in the Amenfi West District.

The operation, conducted on Thursday, 14 May 2026, between 0300hrs and 1530hrs, involved collaboration between the NAIMOS task force and the Blue Water Guards. The exercise formed part of efforts to clear illegal mining activities along the Tano River.

According to NAIMOS, the task force patrolled several communities along the riverbanks during the operation. Officials noted that some areas previously targeted by the task force remained free of illegal mining activities.

However, upon arriving at Oforikrom, the team encountered miners operating Changfan machines mounted on floating platforms directly on the river.

The task force said several illegal miners fled the scene upon spotting the approaching security personnel.

A subsequent search of the area led to the arrest of three Chinese nationals who were allegedly overseeing the mining activities at the site.

The suspects were identified as:

Deng Jun, 37

Deng Bi Hua, 50

Deng Bi Qiang, 32

The three suspects were initially taken to the NAIMOS Secretariat before being handed over to the Enforcement Unit of the Ghana Immigration Service in Accra.

Officials said inspections conducted at the site revealed extensive pollution of the Tano River and significant destruction of farmlands caused by the illegal mining activities.

According to the task force, the illegal operations had also drastically reduced the depth of the river.

In addition to the arrests, the task force seized the following items from the site:

One pump-action gun

Twelve cartridges

One Toyota Hilux pickup with registration number GS 5288-22

In line with operational directives, the task force also dismantled and destroyed more than 20 Changfan machines mounted on floating platforms, along with several pipelines and makeshift structures found at the site.

NAIMOS reiterated its commitment to eliminating illegal mining activities along water bodies across the country.

The Secretariat further cautioned illegal miners to consider the responsible cooperative mining programme introduced by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources or risk losing their equipment and facing prosecution.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.