Ebola threat: Gov’t to build health posts at all land borders

In a direct and aggressive move to insulate the country against external health shocks, the government has announced a comprehensive national directive to construct and fully equip modern health posts across all land borders nationwide.

The strategic infrastructure rollout is designed to significantly scale up Ghana's disease surveillance, emergency screening, and rapid response capabilities at critical entry points.

The Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, made this disclosure during an operational tour of the Aflao Border Post in the Volta Region to personally assess the country’s frontline level of preparedness against the devastating threat of Ebola.

The ministerial working visit comes as part of the government’s proactive, emergency measures to safeguard the territorial integrity of the country and prevent the cross-border importation of the disease.

The ministry's heightened alertness follows recent, highly volatile Ebola outbreaks reported in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which have put public health authorities across the West African sub-region on high alert.

Addressing border security officials, immigration personnel, and port health workers at Aflao, Dr Ayensu-Danquah explained that relying on ad-hoc screening setups is no longer sufficient given the changing dynamics of global infectious diseases.

The proposed permanent border health posts will be fitted with specialised isolation units, thermal scanners, and rapid-test equipment, managed by standby medical teams.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that the initiative underscores the executive's unyielding commitment to protecting public health and structurally strengthening Ghana’s border health security framework against potential Ebola infections and other viral hemorrhagic fevers.

By establishing these permanent health structures, the Ministry of Health aims to create an uninterrupted network of health intelligence that can detect, isolate, and manage suspected cases long before they reach metropolitan areas.

The Ministry of Health, in coordination with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) and international border management agencies, is expected to roll out the structural designs and logistics timelines for the construction of the new border outposts in the coming weeks.

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