World Rugby and Canal+ Group unite to bring the next two Rugby World Cups to fans across Africa

The 2026 World Cup runs from 11 June to 19 July

DUBLIN, Ireland – World Rugby has today confirmed a major multi-year broadcast agreement with the CANAL+ Group, further strengthening the global reach of rugby and accelerating the sport’s growth across Africa.

Under the agreement, fans across Sub-Saharan Africa will be able to watch Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 and Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029 in Australia live on SuperSport, on DStv.

The partnership forms part of World Rugby’s strategy to expand the accessibility and visibility of its flagship competitions, ensuring that rugby’s biggest global events inspire and engage new audiences in high-growth markets.

Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will mark a new era for the sport. Taking place in Australia from 1 October to 13 November 2027, the tournament is expanding to 24 teams for the first time and introduce a round of 16 knockout stage, creating more opportunities for emerging nations and delivering more meaningful matches for fans worldwide.

For Africa, the impact will be significant. Defending champions South Africa will aim to make history with a fifth Rugby World Cup title, while Zimbabwe’s qualification sees the return of the Sables to rugby’s biggest stage for the first time since 1991, underlining the continued development of the game across the region.

In the women’s game, the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2029 in Australia will build on unprecedented momentum. The competition will follow the record-breaking 2025 edition, which delivered new benchmarks for attendance, viewership and fan engagement, and saw South Africa become the first African team to reach the Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The agreement also includes coverage of key World Rugby competitions, including the World Rugby Junior World Championship, now expanded to 16 teams, and the Pacific Nations Cup, further enhancing the visibility of international pathways and elite competition.

World Rugby Chief Revenue Officer Michel Poussau said: “We are delighted to partner with the CANAL+ Group to deliver comprehensive, high-quality coverage of international rugby’s pinnacle competitions across Africa, including two exceptional Rugby World Cups in Australia in 2027 and 2029. This agreement is a major step in expanding the reach of the game, ensuring fans across the continent can watch, follow and engage more deeply with rugby. We look forward to working closely with CANAL+ teams to bring the sport closer to audiences and inspire the next generation of players and fans in Africa.”

CANAL+ Africa CEO, David Mignot added: “Confirming these broadcast rights puts the seal on an incredible occasion for us as the CANAL+ Group, alongside the MultiChoice Group, as we have secured broadcast rights to many major rugby tournaments for our subscribers. This is another firm commitment that we are putting our subscribers first by ensuring they never miss out on the best sports content from the continent and from across the globe. We’d also like to acknowledge our partner World Rugby, with whom we will work closely to bring these exciting tournaments to life.”

The agreement also reflects the growing importance of Africa as a strategic market for rugby, with increased participation, rising competitiveness at elite level and strong audience demand for premium rugby content.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.