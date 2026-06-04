Maritime development key to Africa’s economic transformation – GEXIM

Moses Klu Mensah

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer in charge of Banking at the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM), Moses Klu Mensah, has underscored the need for stronger investment in maritime infrastructure, technology, logistics and financing to drive Africa's economic transformation and improve trade competitiveness.

According to him, the maritime sector remains a critical gateway for industrialisation, export growth, investment attraction and job creation, and must therefore be treated as a national and continental competitiveness priority.

Mr Mensah made the remarks in a speech delivered on behalf of the Chief Executive Officer of GEXIM, Sylvester Adinam Mensah, at the opening of the Maritime Trade Fair in Accra on the theme: "Shaping Africa's Maritime Future: Maritime, Technology and Finance."

The event brought together regulators, financiers, insurers, technology providers, logistics operators, industry leaders and emerging start-ups to discuss the future of Africa's maritime industry.

Mr Mensah said Ghana and Africa must view the maritime economy as a strategic platform that connects producers to markets, supports exports and imports, enables industrial production and influences the cost of doing business.

He noted that efficient ports, reliable logistics systems, affordable financing, responsive regulation and modern technology were essential for building a strong export economy and ensuring Africa's competitiveness under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Mr Mensah identified finance as one of the key drivers of maritime growth, explaining that exporters, logistics companies, freight forwarders, warehousing firms, insurers and technology providers all require access to capital to expand operations and improve efficiency.

He said institutions such as GEXIM play an important role not only by providing finance but also by helping businesses become export-ready and competitive in international markets.

The Deputy CEO further stressed the need to align regulation, infrastructure and investment to remove bottlenecks, reduce transaction costs and facilitate the smooth movement of goods across ports and borders.

He also highlighted the importance of technology in improving efficiency, transparency and risk management within the maritime sector, saying digital solutions could support cargo tracking, customs processing, payment systems, insurance verification and access to trade information.

"The future of maritime trade will belong to countries that combine physical infrastructure with digital capability," he stated.

Mr Mensah further called for sustainable investment in maritime infrastructure, logistics and industrial value chains, noting that Ghana's strategic location, political stability and improving port infrastructure positioned it to play a stronger role in Africa's maritime future.

Maritime Sector Undergoing Significant Transformation

On her part, the Executive Director of Whitestone Shipbrokers, Gertrude Adwoa Ohene-Asienim, said the maritime sector was undergoing significant transformation driven by technological innovation, changing trade patterns, sustainability requirements and increasing demand for efficient supply chains.

She said developments such as digital platforms, fintech solutions, automation and smart logistics systems were reshaping the industry and creating new opportunities for African businesses.

Mrs Ohene-Asienim noted that the Maritime Trade Fair provided an important platform for dialogue, innovation, collaboration and practical solutions to challenges confronting the sector.

She also stressed the need for greater inclusion and capacity development, particularly among women and young professionals, saying Africa's maritime future would be shaped not only by infrastructure and technology but by people with the skills, ideas and leadership to drive change.

She urged stakeholders to strengthen partnerships across government, industry, academia and the private sector to unlock the full potential of the maritime economy and position Africa for sustainable growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.