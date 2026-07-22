GHIB CEO hails GEXIM partnership as catalyst for export growth and job creation

Chief Executive Officer of Ghana International Bank PLC (GHIB), Ian Greenstreet, has described the newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ghana International Bank and the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) as the beginning of a strategic partnership that will strengthen Ghana's export sector, expand international business opportunities and accelerate economic growth.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Greenstreet said the collaboration would provide Ghanaian businesses with the financial and institutional support needed to compete more effectively in international markets, while helping position Ghana as one of Africa's leading export economies.

The agreement brings together Ghana's national export-import development bank and the United Kingdom-based international bank to improve access to trade finance, correspondent banking, syndicated lending, market intelligence and export development support for Ghanaian businesses.

Mr Greenstreet described the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding as the foundation of a long-term relationship between the two institutions, expressing confidence that the partnership would deliver tangible benefits for Ghana's economy.

"This memorandum of understanding is the beginning of a strategic relationship between Ghana EXIM Bank and Ghana International Bank," he told journalists.

He said both institutions share a common vision of strengthening Ghana's export capacity by combining their expertise, international networks and financial capabilities.

"Together, we will build a relationship which will support Ghanaian businesses and make Ghana one of the leading export countries in Africa."

According to him, the partnership represents more than a conventional banking arrangement, serving instead as a platform to unlock new opportunities for businesses seeking to expand beyond Ghana's borders.

Mr Greenstreet stressed that no single institution could independently address the financing and market access challenges confronting exporters, making collaboration essential to achieving sustainable economic growth.

"We can't do this alone. Therefore, this joint partnership is a pathway for Ghanaian businesses to exploit opportunities and be very successful on the international stage."

He noted that by combining the strengths of GEXIM and Ghana International Bank, exporters would benefit from improved access to international banking services, trade finance solutions and cross-border business opportunities.

The partnership is expected to support exporters through correspondent banking services, working capital financing, letters of credit, guarantees.

The Ghana International Bank CEO said expanding exports remains critical to Ghana's long-term economic transformation and expressed treasury and foreign exchange services, syndicated lending, commodity finance and export-readiness programmes.

The Ghana International Bank CEO said expanding exports remains critical to Ghana's long-term economic transformation and expressed optimism that the collaboration would significantly increase the country's foreign exchange earnings.

"This is going to create more foreign exchange for Ghana. It is going to create more exports, it is going to create more jobs."

He said increased exports would not only improve the country's external trade position but also stimulate domestic production and encourage greater investment in value-added industries.

The partnership, he added, aligns with Ghana's broader ambition of promoting export diversification, industrialisation and sustainable economic development.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, GEXIM and Ghana International Bank will also explore initiatives aimed at strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), improving their access to finance and preparing them to compete in regional and global markets.

The collaboration will provide support in areas including market intelligence, capacity building, quality standards and export-readiness programmes, enabling Ghanaian businesses to meet international requirements and expand their global footprint.

GEXIM, established under the Ghana Export-Import Bank Act, 2016 (Act 911), serves as Ghana's national export-import development bank. It supports the country's export sector through financing, guarantees, advisory services, trade facilitation and export development programmes designed to promote export-led industrialisation and economic growth.

Ghana International Bank PLC, incorporated in the United Kingdom and regulated by the relevant UK financial authorities, provides correspondent banking, trade finance, treasury and foreign exchange services, syndicated lending, commodity finance and other international banking solutions to clients across Africa and global markets.

The Memorandum of Understanding reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to combine their expertise, international networks and institutional capabilities to improve access to global financial services for Ghanaian businesses.

Expressing optimism about the future of the collaboration, Mr Greenstreet said Ghana International Bank was committed to working closely with GEXIM to help Ghanaian exporters unlock new opportunities in international markets.

"We look forward to this collaboration with a lot of excitement," he said, adding that the partnership has the potential to transform Ghana's export landscape, strengthen businesses and contribute meaningfully to national economic development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.