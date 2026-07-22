GEXIM-GHIB partnership to unlock global finance for Ghanaian exporters – GEXIM CEO

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM), Sylvester Adinam Mensah, has described the newly signed partnership between GEXIM and Ghana International Bank PLC (GHIB) as a strategic step towards strengthening Ghana's export sector, improving access to international banking services and driving sustainable economic growth.
Speaking to journalists shortly after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two institutions in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Mensah said the collaboration would deepen trade finance opportunities for Ghanaian businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), while enhancing the country's export competitiveness.
The agreement seeks to combine the strengths of both financial institutions to improve access to international banking services, trade finance, correspondent banking, market intelligence and export development support for Ghanaian exporters.
GEXIM, Ghana's national export-import development bank established under the Ghana Export-Import Bank Act, 2016 (Act 911), plays a key role in supporting export-led industrialisation through financing, guarantees, trade facilitation and advisory services.
Its new partner, Ghana International Bank PLC (GHIB), is a United Kingdom-based international bank regulated by UK financial authorities and provides correspondent banking, trade finance, treasury, foreign exchange services, syndicated lending and commodity finance to clients across Africa and international markets.
According to Mr Mensah, the partnership goes beyond a conventional banking relationship and is designed to support Ghana's broader economic transformation agenda.
"It's more of an international bank, even though it operates locally. The whole idea is to facilitate export and import, and this is in a way that would facilitate economic growth," he said.
He explained that the collaboration aligns with Ghana's efforts to promote import substitution while expanding exports through value addition and agro-processing.
"The whole idea is to look at imports within the space of import substitution and also to look at export as a way of agri-processing, generating foreign exchange and having our products out there while creating jobs," he added.
Mr Mensah noted that one of the key objectives of the agreement is to strengthen GEXIM's access to global banking services through an enhanced correspondent banking relationship with GHIB.
He said the partnership would also open opportunities for syndicated financing, enabling larger transactions that would otherwise be difficult for a single institution to undertake.
"We are looking forward to this collaboration with Ghana International Bank as a way of having syndicated finance opportunities. But importantly, we are looking at global banking services through a correspondent banking relationship with Ghana International Bank," he stated.
Although GEXIM already maintains correspondent banking relationships with several financial institutions, Mr Mensah stressed the importance of leveraging a bank with strong Ghanaian roots and a deep understanding of the country's business environment.
"We have correspondent banking relationships with other banks. It's important that we look inward, look into what we have as Ghana and leverage the relationship, culture and understanding as a way of facilitating and enhancing business growth."
He described the agreement as a significant milestone that would allow both institutions to combine their expertise for mutual benefit.
"This particular engagement is so important and so significant. We are going to dig very deep into this relationship. We are going to leverage our individual strengths and ensure effective collaboration in a way that provides mutual benefit to both parties."
A major focus of the partnership, according to the GEXIM CEO, is to improve market access for Ghanaian exporters, especially SMEs seeking to enter regional and international markets.
Mr Mensah said the collaboration would help local businesses understand the quality standards and regulatory requirements of foreign markets, enabling them to compete more effectively.
"Essentially, we are looking at collaboration in the area of market access. That will generate increased sales and provide opportunities for SMEs to get their products into international markets."
He explained that beyond financing, Ghanaian businesses require technical support to meet international standards.
"This partnership will also provide us with quality standards and a better understanding of these markets in a way that will assist our SMEs to meet the required standards in terms of quality."
Mr Mensah said the ultimate objective of the partnership is to contribute to national economic development by increasing exports, creating employment and generating foreign exchange earnings.
"And so we are looking at, one, generating more jobs. We are looking at, two, generating more foreign exchange. We are looking at, three, improving the general well-being of our business environment and our business ecosystem," he said.
Under the Memorandum of Understanding, GEXIM and GHIB will collaborate to improve access to trade finance and working capital, letters of credit, guarantees, international payment and settlement systems, foreign exchange and treasury services, syndicated and commodity finance, as well as export-readiness programmes and market intelligence.
Latest Stories
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
11 minutes
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
16 minutes
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
21 minutes
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
21 minutes
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
22 minutes
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
24 minutes
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
31 minutes
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
36 minutes
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
37 minutes
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
37 minutes
-
Inconvenient Truth: When the Elephants Forget the Grass
43 minutes
-
No rift with Agriculture Ministry over funds release — Ato Forson
46 minutes
-
Culture before internal communication plan: Why Africa needs the ACCRA framework
48 minutes
-
Samsung introduces 2 new products into Ghanaian market
1 hour
-
Spend to complete abandoned projects – Abena Osei-Asare tells government
1 hour