We want to make GHIB a leading financial bridge between Africa and international capital market – BoG Governor

The Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Johnson Asiama, has stated the Ghana International Bank (GHIB) will become the leading financial bridge between African and the international Capital markets in the next couple of years.

According to the Governor, GHIB will become innovative and responsive to clients.

“I want us to be a larger, more innovative, faster [institution] for our clients, and a place where talented people see a long-term future for themselves.”

The Governor, who also doubles as the Board Chairman of GHIB, disclosed this at a town hall meeting in London, where he introduced the Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, Ian Greenstreet.

He challenged the Staff to keep performing, adding that “Do not let this transition distract you from the work that makes this bank what it is.”

“Our clients, our shareholders’ depend on you. So, let’s keep moving” he told the Staff.

Nomination of New GHIB CEO

The Board of (GHIB) also announced a Chartered Accountant and Banker, Ian Greenstreet as the new CEO of the financial institution, subject to securing the necessary regulatory approval.

He is taking over Dean Adansi ,who has led the bank over the past eight years, turning it around during those times.

According to the Board of the Bank, Mr. Greenstreet appointment brings to the bank one of the financial services industry’s most experienced executives, with more than four decades of expertise spanning international banking, investment management, risk management, corporate governance and business transformation.

During his career, Mr. Greenstreet has held senior leadership positions including Chief Executive Officer, Chief Risk Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Non-Executive Director across major financial institutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America and Africa

Ian worked as a manager at Midland Montagu (now HSBC in London). He was subsequently appointed as the CEO of Henderson Portfolio Managers Group in Luxembourg, at the early age of 28. He was the only person of colour in the 1980s to hold such a position.

On the selection of Mr. Greenstreet, the Governor of BoG and the Board Chaiman stated that the board chose him because “we believe he has the combination of commercial judgement, regulatory experience and execution – i.e. the focus needed for the next stage of GHIB's development”.

He brings experience across chief executive, chief financial officer and chief risk officer roles, and indeed a genuine passion for what this institution can become.

‘Going forward, I want a culture in this institution where concerns, ideas and opportunities travel quickly through the organisation and reach the board when necessary”.

On the exit of Mr. Adansi , the Governor of the Bank and Board Chairman of GHIB, paid glowing tribute to him for the service to the bank.

‘Dean demonstrated a genuine commitment to GHIB and to the people within it”, he stated

BoG Governor on next phase for GHIB and Focus

The Governor pointed out that he Board is fully committed to supporting reforms needed to make GHIB more efficient, more responsive and very commercially focused.

“I want GHIB to be a place where every member of staff feels genuinely empowered: where your ideas are welcomed, where you feel free to speak up and challenge, regardless of your title or your years of service”, hre added

The Governor also highlighted the significant transformation that the bank has gone through over the year adding that “We are the leading trade finance bank in Anglophone West Africa outside Nigeria, with over fourteen billion dollars in trade flows over the past five years”.

“Our balance sheet is strong: capital and liquidity well above regulatory requirements, and a record of near-zero non-performing loans”, he added.

The Bank of Ghana Governor continued that “Last year, for the first time, we received a standalone credit rating of B+ from Fitch, a rating that pierces Ghana's own sovereign ceiling”.

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