Ghana Exim Bank CEO calls for bold female leadership to drive Africa’s transformation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export-Import Bank, Sylvester Adinam Mensah, has called for greater female leadership across Africa, saying the continent’s transformation depends on bold, visionary women.
According to him, "The world rewards boldness, and Africa needs women who are bold enough to build, to lead and transform," he said while delivering an address at the 2026 Ghana Female CEOs Summit in Accra on Thursday, May 7.
He urged women to rise above structural and social barriers to pursue their ambitions and shape their own futures.
"Expand your capacity to match your vision, do not wait for permission to take positions, do not fear failure, fear stagnation," he said.
He encouraged participants to remain resilient and purposeful, stressing that leadership opportunities should not be limited by gender or circumstance.
"The future of Africa will not be determined by chance but by choice. Your choice to lead, your choice to build, your choice to rise. So rise African women, rise above limitation, rise above fear, doubt and rise with courage," he added.
Mr Mensah also pledged the bank’s continued support for women-led businesses, noting that empowering female entrepreneurs is central to inclusive economic growth.
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