South Africa tensions: Ernesto Yeboah urges restraint, warns against retaliation

Ernesto Yeboah is the Commander-in-Chief for the Economic Fighters League

Leader of the Economic Fighters League (EFL), Ernesto Yeboah, has cautioned Ghanaians against any retaliatory action targeting South African businesses or citizens in Ghana following reports of afrophobic attacks against Ghanaians in South Africa.

Speaking on Joy FM's Ghana Connect programme on Friday, May 29, Mr. Yeboah said while the anger and emotions generated by such incidents are understandable, Ghana must respond as a civilised nation guided by reason rather than emotion.

"We are not a lawless country," he stressed, warning that any attacks on South African-owned businesses such as MTN and DStv would damage Ghana's international reputation and undermine the country's standing in the global community.

According to him, retaliatory actions would come at a significant cost to Ghana in terms of business confidence, goodwill, and diplomatic stature.

Mr. Yeboah further called on the Ghana Police Service to issue a strong public warning and take firm action against anyone who attempts to harass South African businesses or citizens in the country.

"The Ghana Police should make it clear that anybody who attempts to attack or harass South African businesses will be arrested and prosecuted. Ghana must remain a country governed by law," he said.

Touching on the ongoing debate over the future of Gold Fields' mining lease in Ghana, Mr. Yeboah rejected suggestions that any decision by the government on the matter should be linked to incidents of afrophobia in South Africa.

He argued that the EFL's longstanding position on mining predates the current tensions and has consistently been in favour of nationalisation.

"For the past 10 years, our position has been that Ghana's mining resources should be nationalised," he said.

Mr. Yeboah maintained that any decision regarding Gold Fields should be based on Ghana's long-term national interest rather than emotional reactions to developments in South Africa.

"If government decides not to renew the lease, it should be because it is the right thing to do for Ghana, not because of afrophobia in South Africa," he said.

He warned that conflating the two issues risks weakening Ghana's credibility and reputation internationally.

"Attempting to create a link between the mining lease and incidents in South Africa is an emotional response. It weakens Ghana's pedigree internationally," he added.

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