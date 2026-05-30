Sam George expresses relief following passage of Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Audio By Carbonatix
Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has expressed relief and gratitude following Parliament's passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.
He described the development as the culmination of a lengthy legislative journey that would not have been impossible without strong parliamentary leadership.
Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, May 30, Mr George said he was "a relieved man" after lawmakers approved the controversial legislation, which seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities, advocacy and the promotion of what it describes as non-conventional sexual relations and family values.
The bill, sponsored by a bipartisan group of Members of Parliament, has been the subject of intense public debate, legal challenges and international scrutiny since it was first introduced in 2021.
Reflecting on the bill's passage, Mr George paid tribute to Parliament's leadership, particularly the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, whom he credited with playing a decisive role in advancing the legislation through the House.
"I am a relieved man, but I am thankful for the leadership of Parliament and thankful to the Speaker of Parliament for the leadership he has shown on this," Mr George stated.
According to him, the legislative process spanning several years would have been impossible without the Speaker's unwavering support.
"This whole journey from 2021 would have been impossible without the leadership of the Right Honourable Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who has been a staunch bastion of support in executing this agenda," he said.
Mr George also extended his appreciation to the leadership of Parliament and members of the committee that handled the bill, commending them for their confidence in the initiative and their role in steering it through the legislative process.
"To the leadership of the House, I say thank you for believing in us and for the leadership of my new committee," he remarked.
The Ningo-Prampram legislator also addressed public criticism regarding his previous pledge to pressure President John Dramani Mahama into assenting to the bill should it reach his desk.
Mr George recalled that he had publicly stated that the President "would know no peace" if he failed to sign the legislation.
However, he argued that such criticism was premature because, until Parliament's latest action, there had been no bill before the President for consideration.
"I had been on record to show that President Mahama will know no peace if he doesn't sign the bill," he said.
"A number of people have taken me on and said, well, you've not given him any hell, he has made you a minister and has bought your silence. And my question has been simple, what was there before the President to sign? There was no bill before him."
Mr George explained that Parliament's approval marks the beginning of the next constitutional phase of the process, with the legislation expected to undergo the necessary parliamentary administrative procedures before being formally transmitted to the President.
"Parliament has passed this bill yesterday. Now it would have to go through the processes in Parliament and then be transmitted to the President," he said.
He expressed hope that the transmission would occur within the coming week, after which supporters of the legislation would expect the President to make a decision on assent.
"I am hoping that by next week it can be transmitted to the President and then we would demand of the President to sign the bill," Mr George added.
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