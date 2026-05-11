Sam George commends strong participation in One Million Coders Programme course rollout

Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has expressed optimism over the successful launch of courses under the One Million Coders Programme (OMCP) initiative, describing the programme as a major investment in Ghana’s youth and digital future.

In a Facebook post shared on Monday, the Minister said thousands of young Ghanaians participated in the first day of the programme by either logging in online or visiting designated learning centres established across all 16 regions of the country.

“Today was Day 1 of the rollout of courses under the #OMCP. I am excited about the number of young Ghanaians who logged in online and visited our learning centres in all 16 Regions today,” he wrote.

Mr George acknowledged that some operational difficulties were encountered at a few locations during the first day of implementation.

However, he assured participants that technical teams were working continuously to resolve the issues and improve the delivery of the programme.

“There were challenges in some locations, but the team is working around the clock to address them as they arise, and I am hopeful that by the end of the week, we will be fully operational,” he stated.

The Minister described the initiative as one of the government’s significant investments in human capital development under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.

“This remains a huge investment in the people of our Country by John Dramani Mahama. I am humbled and privileged to play a part in this mega project,” he added.

He also encouraged more young people to enrol in the programme, stressing the importance of digital skills and innovation in Ghana’s economic transformation agenda.

“If you haven't signed on yet, get on board now,” he urged.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.