‎Communications Minister holds talks with Ugandan delegation on continental parliamentary conference

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George (MP), held bilateral engagements with Ugandan delegation in Accra for discussions focused on advancing preparations for a major African parliamentary conference.
The visit, led by Sarah Opendi Achieng which formed part of ongoing diplomatic and parliamentary engagements, provided an opportunity for both sides to review logistical and strategic arrangements for the conference, including participation, timing, and expected outcomes.
In his remarks, the Minister emphasised the importance of securing broad-based representation, noting that inclusivity would be critical to the legitimacy and impact of the conference.
The Minister pointed to plans to develop a continental framework that reflects shared values and sovereignty, stressing the need for coordinated African voices on the global stage.
Discussions also highlighted the broader significance of the conference as a platform to shape Africa’s collective position on key governance and policy issues.
The Ugandan Delegation further explored mechanisms to elevate the conference outcomes to the African Union, including the submission of a formal communiqué for consideration at the level of Heads of State and Government.
The team also commended Ghana’s leadership and readiness to host the event, expressing confidence that the revised approach would enhance participation and strengthen outcomes.
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