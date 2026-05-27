International

US Justice Department seeks to lift injunction on ballroom project after shooting

Source: Reuters  
  27 May 2026 2:33am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The U.S. Justice Department has again asked a federal judge to lift an injunction ​holding up progress on President Donald Trump's ballroom project, saying ‌Saturday's shooting outside the White House showed an urgent need for improved security.

The Justice Department, in a five-page court filing on Sunday, said the incident underscores the critical need for "top-level, state-of-the-art security at ​the White House, including the ballroom," adding that it is vital to national security. It also asks that the lawsuit challenging the project be dismissed.

The court filing stated: "This is a terrible, ​tremendously harmful case to the United States of America, and all it stands for!"

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon, an appointee of former President George W. Bush sitting ​in Washington, ruled in April that Trump lacked legal authority to ​build the ballroom without congressional approval.

Leon issued an injunction that halted "above-ground construction ‌of ⁠the planned ballroom," but his order was quickly put on hold by an appeals court. Construction has continued.

The DOJ had previously asked Leon to dissolve his injunction and throw out the lawsuit over the ballroom after ​a foiled attack at ​the White ⁠House Correspondents' Association dinner in April. Leon has not acted on that request.

The lawsuit was filed by ​the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a congressionally chartered ​nonprofit organisation. ⁠It said it would not drop its lawsuit after the April attack, despite the Justice Department's request.

The gunman who fired at a ⁠White House ​checkpoint on Saturday was shot by officers ​and died after being taken to the hospital on Saturday evening, the Secret Service ​said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story





Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group