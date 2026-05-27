Asunafo North Municipal Assembly deploys DL-Rev Software to tackle revenue shortfall

The Asunafo North Municipal Assembly (ANMA), in a move to maximise revenue collection and block financial leakages, has introduced the innovative DL-Rev Software to modernise revenue mobilisation and streamline record-keeping across the municipality.

To ensure a seamless rollout, 24 assembly members recently completed an intensive two-day training workshop focused on data collection, an initiative aimed at building a highly reliable and accurate database for revenue tracking.

Additionally, the Assembly is strengthening its field operations by mobilising a dedicated Revenue Monitoring Taskforce to oversee revenue collectors and ensure strict accountability.

Delivering his sessional address at the first ordinary meeting of the third session of the Assembly in Goaso on Monday, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Joseph Akparibo, emphasised that revenue plays a vital role in ensuring smooth service delivery and effective local administration.

He stated that management, under his leadership and with support from all relevant stakeholders, has adopted and continues to implement various strategies to improve revenue generation and provide the necessary services to the people.

Reviewing the financial performance from January 1 to March 31, 2026, the MCE admitted that the first-quarter outlook was poor.

A critical analysis of the Assembly’s financial records revealed that GH¢1,363,054.56 was collected out of a budgeted GH¢5,293,191.34.

While some revenue items performed reasonably well, overall collection was approximately 25.7 per cent, which falls below the expected quarterly benchmark.

The MCE noted that a closer examination of the assembly’s books revealed significant underperformance in revenue from fines, rent, and fees.

He urged a concerted effort from everyone to ensure immediate improvement across all revenue areas, expressing confidence that targets could still be met through hard work and stakeholder collaboration.

The Assembly relies heavily on its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) to fix infrastructure deficits, meaning that increased revenue collection directly correlates with community development.

Current ongoing IGF-funded projects span across several communities, including Mpamase, Fianko, Bonkoni, Yankyera, Domeabra, Nkrumahkrom, Onwe, Nkramkrom, Bertoda, Gyamfikrom, Manukrom, Abotanso No.2, and Kumoso.

These vital infrastructure developments include the construction of Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, classroom blocks with auxiliary facilities, water closet toilet facilities, and the drilling of mechanised boreholes.

The MCE warned that while many communities face severe infrastructure deficits, the Assembly can only scale up these projects if local revenue generation appreciates drastically.

Addressing environmental and security concerns, Mr Akparibo stressed that the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), which he heads, has intensified surveillance to clamp down on any emerging illegal mining activities.

To offer a sustainable alternative, the Assembly plans to transition local miners into the formal sector. Residents in mining-prone areas such as Tweapease, Manukrom No.2, and Beakyeasua who wish to mine will be formally registered under the Community Cooperative Mining Scheme.

The Assembly is currently taking the necessary steps to collaborate with these communities and the Central Government to streamline and legalise the operations of all interested mining groups.

The MCE expressed gratitude to the Asunafo North Municipal Cocoa Cooperative and Marketing Union for their corporate social responsibility initiatives, particularly in boosting educational infrastructure.

Just recently, Mr Akparibo added, the Assembly and the Union jointly commissioned several key projects, which include a 3-unit classroom block with auxiliary facilities at Edwinase M/A Basic School, another 3-unit classroom block with auxiliary facilities at Anwianwia Methodist JHS, and a 4-unit teachers' quarters at Manukrom M/A Basic School.

The MCE noted that the Assembly has received several forms of assistance from the Union, for which they remain deeply grateful.

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