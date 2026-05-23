FIFA U17 World Cup playoffs: Uganda beat Black Starlets on penalties to qualify

Ghana's Black Starlets have failed to qualify for the FIFA Under 17 World Cup following a penalty shoot-out loss to Uganda.

Uganda won the contest 8-7 on penalties, after coming from behind twice to tie the match 2-2 in normal time.

Ghana raced into an early lead when break-out starlet Eric Gyamfi scored after just nine minutes. He rifled one through the legs of goalkeeper Lukyamuzi after being left unmarked at the back post.

Uganda switched to a three-back formation, in response, and it did not take long before the impact was felt.

First, Owen Mukise found space in front of Ghana's penalty box, and unleashed a thunderbolt. The ball bounced in front of the Starlets keeper John Annan, who dived low and fast to parry it to safety.

Captain Mukise scored directly from the resultant corner kick to draw Uganda level, twelve minutes before the interval.

Buoyed by the goal, Uganda probed for the lead but Ghana held on as the first half ended in a stalemate.

Two minutes after the break, Uganda midfielder John Owino fired a shot against the cross bar, as the goalkeeper looked on helplessly.

Against the run of play, Abdul Latif gave Ghana the lead, after pouncing on a loose ball.

The goal was created by Gyamfi, whose cross from the left was beautifully dummied by Clement Agyei, leaving Latif to stab home for the lead.

On the cusp of full time, Uganda coach Laryea Kingston asked the referee to review a handball incident in Ghana's penalty area.

The referee obliged and after a quick review, pointed to the spot.

Replays showed that Ghana's right-back Nicholas Asumang handled the ball from Mukise's cross.

Ibanda Arafat elected himself for the penalty and sent John Annan the wrong way to restore parity.

The referee subsequently indicated 10 minutes of additional time, but neither side could find a way.

Just before the match ended, Ghana coach Prosper Ogum brought on goalkeeper Michael Armah for John Annan, and Mark Mensah for Nicholas Asumang, ostensibly for the penalty shootouts.

Yet, it was Uganda who prevailed, winning the shootouts by 8-7.

This is only the second time Uganda have qualified for the FIFA U-17 World Cup, having achieved the feat last year.

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