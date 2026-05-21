U-17 AFCON: Ghana to face Uganda in World Cup play-off after drawing of lots denies Black Starlets quarter-final berth

Ghana's U-17 Africa Cup of Nations journey is over after drawing of lots denied the team a quarter-final place at the tournament in Morocco.

The Black Starlets beat South Africa 3-1 in their final group game on Wednesday (20 May) to finish on four points, same as Algeria, with both teams also finishing on identical goal difference, head to head, goals scored and goals conceded.

Unlike FIFA where the next tiebreaker would have been the disciplinary record of both teams, CAF's regulations do not make provisions for that, meaning drawing of lots was used to separate the two teams.

Algeria were the luckier of the two teams, progressing to the quarterfinals as the second placed team, while Ghana placed third.

The Black Starlets will now face Uganda, coached by former Ghana international Laryea Kingston, for a place at the U-17 World Cup 2026 to be hosted in Qatar from November 19 to December 13.

Africa will be represented by 10 countries at the tournament, with Ghana looking to return to the competition for the first time since 2017,

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