Ghana’s Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire rallies Black Starlets ahead of friendly matches in Abidjan

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Ambassador to Côte d’Ivoire, H.E. Alhassan Abu, has paid a morale-boosting visit to the Black Starlets ahead of their international friendly matches in Abidjan.
The Ambassador, a retired Brigadier General, visited the team on 27th April 2026 as they prepared to face their Ivorian counterparts, the Young Elephants, in two scheduled fixtures on 27 and 30 April.
During the visit, Ambassador Abu urged the players to prioritise teamwork and unity, stressing the importance of collective effort over individual brilliance. He encouraged them to approach the matches with confidence, discipline and determination.
He also emphasised that representing Ghana on the international stage requires a strong sense of purpose, focus and unity, both on and off the pitch.
Responding on behalf of the team, captain Joseph Narbi expressed appreciation for the Ambassador’s support and encouragement. He conveyed optimism about securing positive results in both matches and assured that, under the leadership of coach Ogum, the team remains committed to making Ghana proud.
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