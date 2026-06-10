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Traffic light components at Police HQ, other locations stolen – Roads Minister

  10 June 2026 3:27pm
Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza
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The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Agbodza, has raised concerns over the increasing theft of traffic light components across the country.

Addressing Parliament on Wednesday, June 10, he revealed that even traffic lights installed in front of the Police Headquarters have not been spared.

“The irony is that even the one that was one in front of the Police Headquarters was also stolen,” he said.

Mr. Agbodza said the persistent theft of key components, as well as damage caused by reckless driving, continues to undermine efforts to maintain a functional traffic management system nationwide.

He explained that Ghana currently has about 415 traffic light installations, adding that more than 60 percent of them are still operational despite the challenges.

“Many times when you see traffic lights not working, it is, on many occasions, deliberate. People go and vandalise the chambers and remove metal components, which are then sold as scrap,” the Minister said.

He noted that in some cases, drivers also collide with traffic light poles and fail to report the incidents, further worsening the situation. According to him, the cost of repairing such damage often exceeds the value of the scrap materials stolen.

He called for increased public vigilance and cooperation to protect road infrastructure and ensure the smooth functioning of traffic management systems across the country.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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