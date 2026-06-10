2026 World Cup: Ghana will not progress beyond the group stage – Ex-Serbia forward Goran

European super-agent and former Serbia international Goran Milovanovic has cast doubt on the Black Stars' chances of progressing beyond the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking exclusively to Asempa FM, Goran said there is not enough time for Carlos Queiroz to fully implement his ideas within the team.

Queiroz replaced Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars and will remain in charge until after the global showpiece.

The Portuguese coach has only taken charge of one match and is expected to rely heavily on training sessions to assess his squad ahead of their World Cup opener against Panama.

"In my personal opinion, Ghana will not go into the second round," he said.

"Because they play against Panama [and will draw]. They will lose against England and lose to Croatia, and that point will not be enough."

Ghana face Panama on June 17 before taking on England and Croatia in their remaining Group L fixtures.

Meanwhile, after retiring from football, Goran obtained a FIFA agent's licence and ventured into football management.

He initially managed players from Serbia before expanding his operations to other parts of Europe and Africa.

Further expanding his footprint in football, Goran recently opened a new office in Budapest under his agency, Virtus International.

As part of his growing presence in Africa, he is set to open another office in Accra.

The Accra office will be spearheaded by former Black Stars defender Lee Addy, who has been appointed Head of Scouting for Virtus International in Ghana and across Africa.

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