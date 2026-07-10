Ghana assistant coach Roger De Sa opens up about Black Stars challenges at World Cup 2026

Black Stars assistant coach Roger De Sa has revealed the senior national team faced several challenges during their campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

De Sa was part of Carlos Queiroz's technical team for the global tournament after being appointed a few weeks away from the tournament following the dismissal of Otto Addo.

Despite the short preparation for Queiroz, the Black Stars exited the competition in the last 32 after losing to Colombia following their third-place finish in the group stage.

De Sa has opened up on the major challenge of leading the team with so little preparation before the finals.

"I think when you are coaching, you're always going to get different challenges along the way, and firstly for us was taking over a team which had gone six defeats in a row; I think that was the biggest challenge straight away," De Sa said on 947's MSW.

"We were like 'we have to turn it around', objective number one would be to get a bit of a winning mentality, not losing mentality, and to choose a team that is 99 per cent based all over Europe, that's a massive challenge.

"I left here, and I basically spent three days in Accra, and that was it. I got the next flight to Europe and spent the next four weeks travelling from club to club, match to match, whenever the Ghanaian players were playing; I watched players, sometimes training, so it was a massive mission to eventually come to your final 26 players, that was a massive challenge on its own. With the injuries that we had, that brought up another challenge," De Sa said.

Queiroz signed a four-month deal before the World Cup, which is expected to expire in August, but the future of the Portuguese is uncertain.

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