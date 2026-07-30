Nana Ato Dadzie backs Tribunal Bill, calls for reforms within Ghana Bar Association

Former Chief of Staff and senior lawyer Nana Ato Dadzie has backed the proposed Tribunal Bill, describing it as a potential step towards strengthening Ghana’s justice system and improving accountability.

Speaking at a Governance and Leadership Seminar organised by the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung in collaboration with the Department of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Mr Dadzie said democratic institutions must continue to evolve to respond to changing societal needs.

He expressed confidence that the proposed legislation, if properly implemented, could enhance the administration of justice in Ghana.

“The institutions of democracy must continue to develop and adapt to the needs of society,” he said, while emphasising the importance of reforms that strengthen accountability and the rule of law.

Beyond the Tribunal Bill, Mr Dadzie called for reforms within the Ghana Bar Association, arguing that the legal profession must continually improve to remain effective.

While acknowledging the Association’s contribution to Ghana’s democratic development, he said there was a need for changes that would enable it to better serve both lawyers and the wider public.

The former Chief of Staff also raised concerns about the increasing misuse of freedom of expression, particularly on social media platforms.

He said although freedom of speech is protected under Ghana’s Constitution, the exercise of that right must be balanced with responsibility and respect for the rights and reputation of others.

Mr Dadzie noted that platforms such as TikTok have expanded opportunities for public commentary, but individuals who believe they have been defamed or harmed retain the option of seeking legal redress through the courts.

The seminar also focused on leadership development and preparing young people for roles in governance.

The Country Representative of the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, Anna Lena Sabroso-Wasserfall, encouraged students to take advantage of opportunities to engage experienced leaders and governance experts.

She said effective leadership goes beyond academic achievement and requires curiosity, lifelong learning and the willingness to ask critical questions.

According to her, building meaningful relationships and learning from experienced professionals are essential for individuals seeking to influence public policy and national development.

The Governance and Leadership Seminar forms part of ongoing collaboration between the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung and the University of Ghana’s Department of Political Science aimed at exposing students to practical governance experiences and deepening discussions on democracy, leadership and civic responsibility.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.