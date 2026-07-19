Ghana needs stronger courts, not a parallel justice structure – Bawumia on Tribunals Bill

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President of Ghana

Former Vice President of Ghana and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2028 presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged caution over the proposed Tribunals Bill, warning that the legislation could create a separate justice structure alongside Ghana’s existing constitutional courts.

Dr Bawumia argued that the country’s historical experiences with tribunals must be considered carefully before introducing reforms that could affect the administration of criminal justice.

He raised concerns about provisions that could allow panels including persons who are not lawyers to sit in judgment over criminal matters.

The former Vice President said Ghana’s judicial challenges, particularly congestion in the courts, should be addressed through investment and reforms within the existing justice system rather than through the creation of additional judicial mechanisms.

Dr Bawumia expressed concern over the potential involvement of non-lawyers in panels responsible for determining criminal cases, arguing that criminal adjudication requires strong legal expertise and safeguards to protect fairness and due process.

Read Also: Full Statement: Bawumia’s address to the nation on Public Tribunals Bill

He said any changes to Ghana’s justice system must be carefully assessed to ensure that they strengthen public confidence in the rule of law.

According to Dr Bawumia, the introduction of new structures outside the traditional courts could raise questions about consistency, accountability and the protection of fundamental legal rights.

Historical Lessons from Ghana’s Tribunal Experience

In making his case against the proposed approach, Dr Bawumia highlighted the importance of Ghana’s historical experience with tribunals.

He said the country must not overlook the memories associated with previous tribunal systems and the circumstances under which they operated.

“Consider, finally, history,” Dr Bawumia said, stressing that the debate over the Bill should take into account the lessons of the past.

“Ghanaians remember tribunals, and we remember what was done in their name,” he added.

The former Vice President’s comments reflect concerns that any revival or expansion of tribunal structures must be approached with caution, given the historical sensitivity surrounding such institutions in Ghana’s political and judicial development.

While acknowledging the challenges facing Ghana’s judiciary, including delays caused by case backlogs and increasing workloads, Dr Bawumia rejected the idea that creating tribunals is the best solution.

“Our courts are congested, yes,” he said.

However, he argued that the focus should instead be on improving the capacity and efficiency of the existing court system.

“The answer to congested courts is to strengthen the courts: more judges, more courtrooms and digitised processes,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia said increasing the number of judges, expanding court infrastructure and adopting modern digital systems would provide a more effective response to judicial delays.

He maintained that investment in the judiciary would improve access to justice while preserving the constitutional framework already established for the administration of justice.

“It is not to build a second system of justice beside the one the Constitution already gives us,” he stated.

The former Vice President said judicial reforms should aim to reinforce existing courts, improve efficiency and protect the independence of the judiciary.

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