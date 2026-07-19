Publish Constitution Review Committee report before assenting to Tribunals Bill – Bawumia challenges Mahama

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has challenged President John Dramani Mahama to publish the report of the Constitution Review Committee before assenting to the recently passed Tribunals Bill 2026, insisting that the committee recommended removing Regional Tribunals from Ghana's Constitution.

According to Dr Bawumia, the government's decision to push through legislation reintroducing tribunals contradicts the recommendations of a committee established by President Mahama himself.

Addressing Ghanaians on Sunday, July 19, Dr Bawumia said: "The President established the Constitution Review Committee, and it reported last December. This Committee recommended removing Regional Tribunals from the Constitution because the High Court has long carried their caseload. Yet the report has not been published."

He questioned why Parliament had proceeded to pass the Tribunals Bill before making the committee's findings available to the public. "Before the nation has even read it, Parliament has rushed through and legislated in the opposite direction. Mr President, publish the report first," he challenged.

The former Vice President urged President Mahama to withhold assent to the Bill and instead publish the Constitution Review Committee's report to allow for informed national debate.

He maintained that justice sector reforms must be guided by evidence and broad public consensus rather than the numerical strength of the governing party in Parliament.

Dr Bawumia also renewed his call for extensive consultations involving the Ghana Bar Association, organised labour, civil society organisations, political parties and the Judiciary before any changes are made to the country's judicial architecture.

The Tribunals Bill, 2026, was passed by Parliament last week after the mandatory one-day interval between the consideration stage and the third reading was waived, allowing the Bill to be passed on the same day despite objections from the Minority and organised labour.

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