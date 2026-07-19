Full Statement: Bawumia’s address to the nation on Public Tribunals Bill

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Vice President of Ghana

Former Vice-President and 2028 New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has appealed to President John Dramani Mahama not to assent to the recently passed Public Tribunals Bill, 2026, urging him instead to suspend the process and allow for broad stakeholder consultations before any final decision is taken.

In a statement issued on Sunday, July 19, Dr Bawumia described the legislation as one with far-reaching implications for Ghana's justice delivery system, judicial independence and democratic governance, insisting that such a fundamental reform should be built on national consensus rather than a parliamentary majority.

Below is the full statement.

Fellow Ghanaians,

I speak to you on a matter that has the potential to reshape our justice delivery system, confidence in our judiciary and the future of our democracy all together; The attempt to re-introduce tribunals into Ghana’s Judicial System.

Last week, Parliament passed the Tribunals Bill, 2026. The mandatory one-day interval between the consideration stage and the third reading was waived, so that the Bill could be passed the same day. The Minority's objections were voted down. Organised labour objected loudly and publicly but was ignored. The Bill will soon be transmitted to the President for his assent.

I have one respectful request of President Mahama. Mr President - Do not sign this Bill. Pause, and let the nation talk.

This is not a partisan request. The Trades Union Congress, the voice of millions of Ghanaian workers, has called for the Bill to be withdrawn altogether, warning that in its current form it could become a potent tool for weaponising justice delivery. Those are the words of Ghanaian workers, not of any political party.

Consider also the government's own process. The President established the Constitution Review Committee, and it reported last December. This Committee recommended removing Regional Tribunals from the Constitution, because the High Court has long carried their caseload. Yet the report has not been published. Before the nation has even read it, Parliament has rushed through and legislated in the opposite direction. Mr President, publish the report first.

Consider, finally, history. Under this Bill, panels that include persons who are not lawyers may sit in judgment over criminal matters. Ghanaians remember tribunals, and we remember what was done in their name. Our courts are congested, yes. But the answer to congested courts is to strengthen the courts: more judges, more courtrooms and digitised processes. It is not to build a second system of justice beside the one the Constitution already gives us.

Mr President, your government commands one of the largest majorities in the history of the Fourth Republic. With such numbers, Parliament can pass almost any bill it wishes. Not everything that can be passed should be passed. The larger the majority, the greater the duty of restraint. History will not ask how many votes a law received. It will ask whether the law reflected the best desires of a broad section of the Ghanaian society.

My call is therefore simple and constructive. Withhold your assent. Convene genuine national engagement. Invite the Ghana Bar Association and other lawyers' groups, organised labour, civil society, and the political parties, including my own; we will come in good faith. And consult the Judiciary itself, the institution that must live with whatever Parliament creates.

Justice belongs to no government and no party. It belongs to the Ghanaian people, and a law that reshapes the architecture of justice should rest on national consensus, not on a headcount.

Mr President, the pen is in your hand. Use it, not to sign this Bill, but to write an invitation to the nation through the Council of State in accordance with Articles 90 and 106 of the 1992 Constitution.

May God bless our homeland, Ghana and make our nation great and strong. Thank you.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.