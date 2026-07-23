Bawumia urges NPP members to stay focus on holding Mahama gov’t accountable

The 2028 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on members of the party to remain disciplined and focused on holding the John Dramani Mahama administration accountable, amid what he described as the increasing arrests of opposition members.

According to Dr Bawumia, the recent arrests are not isolated incidents but appear to be part of a broader effort to harass and weaken the opposition.

He, however, cautioned party supporters against reacting in ways that could divert attention from issues affecting Ghanaians.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 23, Dr Bawumia appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to discourage what he termed the arrest and harassment of NPP members.

“The arrests of opposition members by the John Mahama administration are becoming far too frequent. This does not appear to be a coincidence but rather part of a broader effort to harass and weaken opposition to the government,” he stated.

Despite raising concerns over the arrests, the NPP flagbearer urged members of the party to exercise restraint and remain focused on highlighting what he described as the government’s poor performance rather than engaging in actions that could provide a distraction.

“While we respectfully call on His Excellency the President to discourage the arrest and harassment of our members, I urge every member of our party to remain disciplined, measured, and focused on the issues,” he said.

Dr Bawumia argued that the Mahama administration was seeking opportunities to shift public attention away from pressing national challenges, insisting that the opposition should instead concentrate on demanding accountability on matters affecting the lives of Ghanaians.

“We are dealing with a government that appears eager to seize on the slightest opportunity to divert public attention from its abysmal performance thus far. Ghanaians are demanding answers on the rising cost of living, high youth unemployment, growing concerns about judicial independence and governance, and the failure to deliver on key manifesto promises. These are the issues that matter to Ghanaians, and we must stay focused on them,” he said.

He further advised party members to avoid insults and personal attacks, stressing that disciplined engagement backed by facts would strengthen the party’s message and credibility.

“Let us not hand the government a convenient distraction. Insults weaken our message and divert attention from the government’s failures. Facts, evidence, and disciplined advocacy remain our strongest weapons. Let us stay focused on holding the John Mahama administration accountable and on speaking for the millions of Ghanaians who expect and deserve better performance from the government,” Dr Bawumia added.

His comments come against the backdrop of recent arrests involving some opposition figures, which have generated political debate over law enforcement actions and the state of democratic accountability in Ghana.

The NPP has consistently criticised the arrests, while government officials have maintained that state institutions operate independently and within the law.

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