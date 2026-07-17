TUC urges government to halt Tribunal Bill pending constitutional review

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) has called on the government to suspend the passage of the Tribunal Bill, 2026, arguing that the proposed legislation could undermine the ongoing constitutional review process and expose Ghana's justice system to political interference.

The labour organisation contends that the government should first publish the report of the Constitutional Review Committee (CRC), together with its response to the recommendations, before proceeding with legislation to reintroduce regional and district tribunals.

According to the TUC, it actively participated in the constitutional review process by submitting a memorandum and appearing before the committee, where it recommended the removal of regional tribunals from the Constitution. It said the committee accepted that recommendation.

The TUC maintained that once the constitutional review process is underway, proposals affecting the Constitution should be considered within that broader framework rather than being pursued through separate legislation.

It argued that the government's decision to lay the Tribunal Bill before Parliament without first publishing the review committee's report deprives citizens and key stakeholders of the opportunity to scrutinise the proposals.

Speaking on Citi FM on Thursday, July 16, Deputy General Secretary of the TUC, Dr Kwabena Nyarko Otoo, questioned the government's approach.

"We are surprised that even before government makes known its position on the recommendation, it has gone to Parliament to establish or reactivate the tribunal system again.

"Our expectation was that at least government will publish the full report. Government will then stake out its own position on the recommendations, and then it will form a basis for citizens' engagement, for debate, and everything, so that all of us carry the constitutional review process to its logical conclusion.

"So first of all, we are asking government, please, let's cease fire. Let's halt the process. Let government publish the entire report of the Constitutional Review Committee. Let government bring out its own position. Then we can take it from there," he said.

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