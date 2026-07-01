Ghana’s development hinges on individual behaviour, not infrastructure alone — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has said Ghana’s transformation cannot be achieved through policies and infrastructure development alone, stressing that the everyday choices of citizens are equally critical to national progress.

He noted that while government programmes and physical infrastructure remain important pillars of development, the collective behaviour and decisions of millions of Ghanaians will ultimately determine the kind of country the nation becomes.

"The Ghana we seek will not be built solely through big infrastructure projects or economic reforms; the Ghana we seek will be built by the millions of ordinary Ghanaians who make the right choices every day to do what is right," President Mahama said during his address at the 2026 National Day of Thanksgiving and Prayer service for Christians held at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, July 1.

According to him, sustainable national development requires a shared sense of responsibility, discipline and integrity among citizens in their daily lives.

His comments follow severe flooding that affected the national capital, Accra, and other parts of the country on Monday, June 29. At least 12 people have died in the capital, according to authorities, while additional bodies have been recovered as search and rescue teams continue their operations.

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