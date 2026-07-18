NDC government alone in pushing unconstitutional Tribunal Bill despite opposition -Baffour Awuah

Vice Chair of Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

The Vice Chair of Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee and Member of the Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, has accused the NDC government of unilaterally pushing through the Tribunal Bill, 2026, despite widespread opposition from civil society organisations, organised labour and the Minority.

According to the Tano South MP, the government ignored legitimate concerns raised by stakeholders and proceeded with legislation that he believes is unconstitutional, costly and historically ineffective.

Speaking on JoyNews' *Newsfile* programme on Saturday, July 18, Mr Awuah argued that the proposed tribunals would not strengthen Ghana's justice system, insisting that past experience and constitutional principles show the model has consistently failed.

"We are looking at it within the context of its history, the context of our Constitution and the context of the statistics so far, particularly also because of the cases whose jurisdiction have been assigned to these tribunals, and we can come to the conclusion that not only is the tribunal a mixed bag of unconstitutionality but also a delayed probe mechanism and a very expensive adventure which has failed historically and is not likely to make any difference," he said.

Parliament passed the Tribunal Bill on Thursday night despite strong objections from civil society groups, organised labour and the Minority, who called for broader stakeholder consultations.

The Minority subsequently staged a walkout during the consideration stage, accusing the Majority of disregarding public concerns and forcing the legislation through Parliament.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.