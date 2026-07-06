Attorney-General lays tribunal bill to revive public tribunals in justice system reform

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, has laid the Tribunal Bill 2026 in Parliament, proposing the re-establishment of tribunals as part of the justice delivery system.

If passed, the Bill will introduce Regional and District Tribunals to complement the traditional courts in the administration of justice.

The Bill has already been given its first reading and referred to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee and the Judiciary Committee for consideration. The Attorney-General also met the joint Committee last week to deliberate on the proposal.

Object of the Bill

The Bill seeks to provide for the establishment, jurisdiction, composition and operation of tribunals in accordance with the Constitution, and to establish a Tribunal Oversight Committee.

Why the Need for Tribunals

The explanatory memorandum states that the Bill is intended to address a legal gap, as tribunals provided for under Article 126 of the Constitution have become defunct, leaving that aspect of the judicial system inoperative.

It also seeks to promote access to justice and reduce case backlogs in the traditional courts.

In addition, it aims to enable citizen participation in justice delivery, consistent with constitutional provisions that allow public involvement in adjudication through public and customary tribunals.

The Bill further seeks to ensure specialised and faster adjudication of cases requiring technical or expedited handling.

Key Proposals in the Bill

The Bill proposes a reformed tribunal system anchored within the Judiciary, with emphasis on due process, human rights protection and the removal of past perceptions associated with public tribunals.

It provides for a two-tier structure comprising Regional Tribunals and District Tribunals.

Administration of the system will be under the Judicial Council in consultation with a proposed Tribunal Oversight Committee. It also outlines codes of conduct, disciplinary rules, and clear procedures for appointment, retirement and removal of members.

Decisions of tribunals will be subject to appellate review, ensuring alignment with constitutional safeguards.

Regional Tribunals will exercise powers equivalent to the High Court, while District Tribunals will have powers equivalent to the Circuit Court in specified criminal matters.

Jurisdiction of Tribunals

Regional Tribunals will have concurrent original jurisdiction with the High Court in specified criminal matters, including offences under the Criminal Offences Act, the Narcotics Control Commission Act, the Income Tax Act, the Customs Act, and the Minerals and Mining Act.

They will also handle cases involving economic fraud, loss of state funds or property, and offences against the state or public interest as may be prescribed by Parliament.

District Tribunals will share jurisdiction with Circuit Courts in criminal matters, excluding treason, indictable offences and capital offences.

Excluded Matters

The Bill excludes constitutional interpretation cases under Article 130, human rights violation cases, and any other matters expressly excluded by law.

The Tribunal Bill 2026 is currently under committee consideration as Parliament begins scrutiny of the proposal to reintroduce a reformed tribunal system into Ghana’s justice architecture.

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