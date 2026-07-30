BoG likely to maintain cautious, data-dependent monetary policy stance – Deloitte

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bank of Ghana is likely to maintain a cautious, data-dependent stance amid inflation and geopolitical uncertainty.
According to Deloitte, inflation is expected to rise gradually towards the 6%+/–10% target band, with oil prices, utility tariffs and exchange-rate pressures posing upside risks.
In its analysis of Ghana’s policy rate, the professional services firm, however, said gold and cocoa exports should support the external sector, although reserves and the cedi remain exposed to energy payments and global volatility.
Additionally, fiscal consolidation, prudent liquidity management and strong banking supervision will remain essential for macroeconomic stability.
The Bank of Ghana, early in July 2026, maintained the policy rate at 14.0%, citing headline inflation projected to rise gradually into the target band, saying, Potential upward adjustments in utility tariffs, together with escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the associated increase in crude oil prices, present upside risks to the inflation outlook.
Concerns
On the downside, continued fiscal consolidation and an appropriately calibrated monetary policy stance should help moderate these risks.
Other concerns raised by Deloitte were renewed volatility in the energy market due to heightened geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Again, the rising inflation expectations and core inflation measures.
It also mentioned the possibility of tighter global financing conditions with an adverse pass-through effect on the trade and financing channels of developing economies like Ghana.
There is also renewed forex demand pressure and further depletion of the external buffers as a result of elevated energy-related payments.
Positive Implications of MPC
- Regarding the positive side of the unchanged policy rate, Deloitte said there is going to be a positive real return on investment.
- It said the MPC has significant headroom to adjust interest rates despite rising inflation.
- “A high-interest-rate environment attracts FPIs, which will contribute to an accretion of the external reserves”.
Negative Implications of MPC
- Deloitte alluded that a high-interest-rate environment implies tight financing conditions.
- It added that stifling expansion plans, especially within the Small and Medium Enterprises space, which struggles to access cheap funds will become a major issue.
Latest Stories
-
Trump considers pulling Todd Blanche’s attorney general nomination as senators hold out
7 minutes
-
Oprah Winfrey to close her school for girls in South Africa
16 minutes
-
Apple warns of future ‘supply constraints’ for Mac, iPhone, iPad
25 minutes
-
Anthropic says Claude AI hacked three firms during cyber tests
36 minutes
-
India wants to join the strawberry superpowers
45 minutes
-
Hundreds of migrants swim from Morocco to Spanish enclave of Ceuta
3 hours
-
VAAL Real Estate launches Moonbow to expand premium housing in Accra
3 hours
-
Anowah Afrique seeks strategic partnerships to boost jobs and drive Ghana’s industrial growth
3 hours
-
Gov’t announces week-long national tribute to ‘Departed 8’ of helicopter crash
3 hours
-
Two granted bail over alleged possession of suspected narcotics, attempted bribery
3 hours
-
High Court dismisses Faiza Seidu Wuni’s travel request for son’s treatment
4 hours
-
Ghana Immigration Service arrests 102 foreign nationals in cyber fraud raid
4 hours
-
Trede Police investigate death of taxi driver in his car at Kotwi-Nkoranza
4 hours
-
‘Ready to write Chelsea story’ – Lacroix makes £52m move
4 hours
-
Kwame Dadzie to host 6th Ghana Comedy Awards
4 hours