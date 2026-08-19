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BoG urges stronger collaboration to scale digital finance and SME access

Source: myjoyonline.com  
  19 August 2026 11:50am
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The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has called for closer collaboration among stakeholders in the financial sector to build on Ghana’s growing digital finance ecosystem and expand access to financial services, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Second Deputy Governor of the BoG, Matilda Asante-Asiedu, said Ghana had already developed much of the infrastructure needed to support large-scale financial innovation, making stronger coordination among institutions the next critical step.

She made the call in Accra on Monday, August 17, 2026, when she delivered the Distinguished Digital Finance Lecture on the theme, “Building Financial Systems That Innovate at Scale”.

Mrs Asante-Asiedu said the scale of digital payments in Ghana demonstrated the significant progress made in financial technology.

She disclosed that mobile money platforms processed 954 million transactions valued at approximately GH¢493 billion in June 2026 alone.

“Ghana already has real foundations for scaled financial innovation. The task ahead of us is not invention. It is coordination,” she said.

According to the Second Deputy Governor, financial inclusion should no longer be measured simply by the number of people holding bank accounts or mobile money wallets.

She said the focus must shift towards ensuring that individuals and businesses can access credit, insurance and investment opportunities on fair and reliable terms when needed.

Mrs Asante-Asiedu said the Bank of Ghana remained committed to developing a financial system that combines innovation with security and inclusion, while supporting businesses and contributing to Ghana’s broader economic growth.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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