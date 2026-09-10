GH₵12 addition to cement price: GPHA clarifies attribution to port congestion

The Ghana Ports & Harbours Authority (GPHA) has clarified that port congestion alone is not sufficient justification for a GH₵12 increase in cement prices, as several operational and commercial factors determine the cost of bringing clinker and cement through the Port of Tema.

In a statement issued by the GPHA on September 10, 2026, the authority said it has taken note of a press release issued by the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG) attributing the recent increase in cement prices to congestion at the Port of Tema.

“The Port Authority has a responsibility to serve all users of the Port of Tema and to ensure that port operations are conducted in a safe and hygienic environment. In particular, the handling of food-related cargo such as rice and wheat must be properly separated from cement and clinker operations. This consideration is critical in determining the allocation and use of berths”, it said.

The GPHA explained that in anticipation of increasing vessel sizes, cargo volumes and vessel drafts, it undertook strategic dredging of the section of the Port dedicated to bulk cargo operations, including clinker and cement.

According to the authority, the cement companies were informed in advance about the project, its duration and the need to plan their vessel arrivals and berthing schedules accordingly.

“The cement industry is also a direct beneficiary of the recently completed dredging works. Berth 13 now provides depths of up to 14 metres, while Berth 14 provides up to 12 metres, creating an opportunity for cement companies to receive larger vessels and benefit from economies of scale, which could potentially help reduce unit logistics costs”.

“Terminals 1 and 2 of the Port of Tema are multipurpose terminals, handling a variety of cargo, including food products, steel and other general cargo. For hygiene, safety and environmental reasons, the handling of cement and clinker cannot be mingled with food-related cargo”, it added.

To facilitate cement and clinker operations, the GPHA said berths 3, 12, 13 and 14 have been strategically designated as common-user berths for such cargo. It added that the berths are shared among several cement companies and, therefore, cannot be dedicated exclusively to one importer.

“It is also important to note that cement and clinker-related cargo are handled at the Port of Takoradi, providing an additional port option within Ghana's maritime logistics network. Cement manufacturers are therefore encouraged to consider the most efficient combination of ports, vessel sizes, discharge arrangements and inland transportation when planning their operations”.

The GPHA also noted that the efficiency of cargo evacuation remains critical as a vessel carrying approximately 40,000 tonnes of clinker may rely on a limited number of trucks to transport the cargo to factories located outside the port.

It said where trucks are inadequate or delayed by traffic, discharge operations are slowed, resulting in vessels occupying berths for extended periods-sometimes three to four weeks.

“Such prolonged berth occupancy affects the availability of berths for other vessels and places additional pressure on port operations”.

Modernising cement handling

The GPHA also announced that it is in the process of modernising the handling of cement and clinker at the Port of Tema, as the authority is working towards more efficient and modern cargo-handling systems, under which the traditional reliance on grabs and hoppers will become a thing of the past.

“We therefore entreat all cement companies to embrace and invest in the new handling technology as it is introduced. The adoption of more efficient handling systems will improve discharge rates, reduce vessel turnaround times, optimise berth utilisation and ultimately contribute to a more efficient and competitive port operation”.

The GPHA stressed that port efficiency is a shared responsibility, requiring proper vessel planning, adequate trucking capacity, efficient discharge, adoption of modern handling technology and timely evacuation of cargo.

“The Authority accordingly encourages stakeholders and the public to consider the entire logistics and supply chain, including vessel planning, discharge efficiency, trucking, factory location, port choice and other commercial cost factors, rather than attributing cement price increases solely to port congestion”.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.