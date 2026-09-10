Ghana Badminton unveils Junior Shuttlers for African title defence in Egypt

Ghana Badminton has officially unveiled the nine-member junior national team that will enter residential camp this week ahead of the All-Africa Junior Championships 2026, scheduled for September 25 to October 17, 2026, at the Cairo Stadium Indoor Hall in Egypt.

The squad—tested on four continents and forged in the crucible of international competition—carries the weight of a nation’s expectations as they prepare to defend the African crown against the continent’s best.

The team’s journey to Cairo represents the culmination of a strategic vision that has transformed Ghanaian badminton from a fringe pursuit into a continental powerhouse. With appearances at World Championship events in Indonesia, the United States, Senegal, and India, these young athletes have not merely competed—they have announced Ghana’s arrival on the global stage.

MEET THE SQUAD: AFRICA’S FINEST

The selected athletes represent the depth and diversity of Ghanaian talent, drawn from across the nation’s regions:

Women’s Squad:

SULLO Alana– Jirapa, Upper West Region

SULLO Alana– Jirapa, Upper West Region

QUARCOO Racheal – Korle Gonno, Greater Accra Region

ADU Ama Korama Moslena – Agona Nyakrom, Central Region

ADU Ama Korama Moslena – Agona Nyakrom, Central Region

SARPEI Margaret – Mamprobi, Greater Accra Region

SARPEI Margaret – Mamprobi, Greater Accra Region

FALAK Takhwani, Tema, Greater Accra Region

FALAK Takhwani, Tema, Greater Accra Region

Men’s Squad:

OBENG – SHANG Francis -Osu, Greater Accra Region

OBENG – SHANG Francis -Osu, Greater Accra Region

AMOFA Andy – Nyaboo, Konongo Ashanti Region

AMOFA Andy – Nyaboo, Konongo Ashanti Region

ADU-MINTAH Obabompa – Agona Nyarkrom, Central Region

ADU-MINTAH Obabompa – Agona Nyarkrom, Central Region

AMASAH Samuel Koteikai – Korlebu, Greater Accra Region

This selection follows a rigorous qualification process based on performances in the 2025–2026 season, including Junior Elite Series events, the 2026 National Championships, and BWF- and Badminton Confederation of Africa-sanctioned competitions.

GLOBAL EXPERIENCE, CONTINENTAL AMBITION

What sets this squad apart is their unprecedented exposure to the highest levels of international competition. Ghana’s junior programme has systematically ensured these athletes have tasted the world stage—from the World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA, to events across Asia, Africa, and beyond.

“The energy is undeniable,” said a Ghana Badminton Team Manager, Jessica Lomotey. “These young warriors have seen what the world has to offer. Now they bring that experience back to defend what is rightfully theirs—the African crown.”

The squad’s global journey reflects Ghana Badminton’s strategic commitment to athlete development. In 2025 alone, the federation graduated 48 new coaches from intensive technical and coaching officiating courses, dramatically expanding the professional coaching base and decentralising expertise across regions. The federation has also introduced badminton to over 110,000 children nationwide through its Badminton in Schools project.

THE EGYPT CAMPAIGN: TIMELINE AND OPPORTUNITY

The All-Africa Junior Championships 2026 will proceed according to the following schedule :

Junior Mixed Team Championships: September 27–29, 2026

September 27–29, 2026 Junior Individual Championships: September 30 – October 3, 2026

September 30 – October 3, 2026 Pre-tournament Training Camp: September 25–26, 2026

Delegations must arrive in Cairo by Thursday, September 24, 2026.

In a significant development, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) will organise the BWF Youth Athlete Development (YAD) Camp in Cairo from September 30 to October 2, 2026. Ghana’s junior athletes have been invited to participate in selected YAD activities, including :

Shuttle Time Youth Leadership Workshop

IOC Athlete 365 Career+ Self-Discovery Workshop

Beyond Badminton info session

Integrity Workshop

World Training Centre information session

“These workshops represent a crucial opportunity for our young athletes to develop not just as players, but as leaders and ambassadors for the sport,” the spokesperson added. “The integrity workshop, in particular, aligns with our commitment to building champions of character, not just champions on the court.”

A NATION’S INVESTMENT IN EXCELLENCE

The residential camp commencing this week represents the final phase of meticulous preparation. The squad will undergo intensive training at Ghana’s premier badminton facilities, focusing on match simulations, sport-specific strength programmes, tactical video analysis, and pressure scenario training.

Ghana’s badminton revolution has been built on deliberate, strategic investments. In July 2026, Ghana Badminton launched the BWF Level 1 International Coaching Course at the Borteyman Sports Complex, led by Dr Ahmed Reda, a distinguished BWF-accredited international instructor. This initiative has created a pipeline of internationally certified coaches capable of nurturing champions.

The federation’s commitment to inclusivity has also been recognised across the continent. Ghana Badminton recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Special Olympics Ghana, creating pathways for athletes with intellectual disabilities to participate in badminton. The partnership has been praised as a model for other African countries to emulate.

THE LEGACY OF A DUO: GHANA’S BADMINTON FAMILY

The squad features athletes who carry the legacy of Ghana’s badminton renaissance. Moslena Ama Koramah Adu, a standout member of the women’s squad, was recently adjudged the ESL Sports Personality of the Year following her dominance at all levels of the sport during the 2024/25 season. Her gold medal haul at the maiden African School Games in Algeria—where she clinched two golds and a bronze—established her as a continental champion.

Her twin brother, Obabompa Adu Mintah, represents the men’s squad with equal distinction. Together, the Adu twins have become synonymous with Ghanaian badminton excellence, sweeping multiple gold medals at the All-African U-15 Championships. Their emergence reflects the depth of talent emerging from Ghana’s regions—from Korle Gonno to Agona Nyarkrom, from Jirapa to Tema.

At just 18 years old, Francis Obeng-Shang has already established himself as the standard-bearer for Ghanaian badminton and enters the All-Africa Junior Championships as Africa’s highest-ranked men’s singles player. His journey to this moment has been nothing short of remarkable—from winning Ghana’s first international medal in a decade with a silver at the All Africa U-15 Championship in 2021, to representing his nation on the world stage in Indonesia, the USA, Senegal, and India. Now, after fearless performances at the Ghana Grand Slam 2026, where he led the national team against 38 nations and went toe-to-toe with the world’s best, Obeng-Shang returns to the continental stage with a singular mission: to convert his continental ranking into championship glory. The pressure of being Africa’s number one is immense, but this is a young warrior who has been building toward this moment since age 13—and he is ready to defend the crown.

“This is not just a team; it is a movement,” said Evans Yeboah, President of Ghana Badminton. “These athletes have earned the right to represent this nation. They have trained through adversity, competed against the world’s best, and now stand ready to defend our continental honour. We call on every Ghanaian to show up, shout loud, and send them off like champions, whilst also asking for donations from Ghanaians, as the association is heavily reliant on a few individuals and sometimes government assistance”

LOOKING AHEAD: A GENERATION ON THE RISE

The All-Africa Junior Championships represent a critical milestone in Ghana’s Roadmap to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The federation’s digital ecosystem now reaches over 1.4 million unique views across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and the official website, amplifying the stories of these young champions to a global audience.

Ghana’s participation in Egypt also serves as a qualifier for future international events, including the Youth Olympic Games. The Badminton Confederation of Africa and BWF have recognized Ghana’s growing influence, and the nation’s successful hosting of the 2025 Africa AirBadminton Championships—a historic first for West Africa—cemented Ghana’s status as a rising powerhouse in the African badminton community.

CALL TO ACTION: SHOW UP. SHOUT LOUD. SUPPORT.

The Ghana Badminton Association has issued a national call to action as the team prepares for its residential camp:

Corporate partners are invited to support team preparation via its donation page on the ghanabadminton.org website

are invited to support team preparation via its donation page on the ghanabadminton.org website Fans are encouraged to attend send-off events and donate to support the campaign

are encouraged to attend send-off events and donate to support the campaign Media are urged to provide comprehensive coverage of Ghana’s international campaign

Their campaign begins on September 23, 2026, with the tournament running through October 17, 2026, including the BWF World Junior Championships that follow.

“We are Ghana. We are champions. And we are coming for that title. Again,” the squad declared in a collective statement.

Passion. Grit. Presence. The Junior shuttlers of Ghana are ready.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.