GMTF marks first anniversary with lifesaving equipment for 9 more hospitals

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) has extended its healthcare support to nine more hospitals by delivering critical medical equipment as part of activities marking the Fund’s first anniversary.

The latest intervention, under the GMTF’s “Day of Giving” initiative, aims to strengthen the capacity of the beneficiary facilities to diagnose conditions promptly, respond to emergencies, and improve patient care.

The equipment includes ultrasound machines, oxygen concentrators, an oxygen plant, X-ray machines and printers.

The beneficiary facilities are the Volta Regional Hospital, Sefwi-Wiawso Government Hospital, Bole Municipal Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Worawora Government Hospital, Wa Municipal Hospital, Kumasi South Hospital, Eastern Regional Hospital and Northern Regional Hospital.

The latest distribution builds on the Fund's previous equipment and infrastructure interventions at health facilities across the country.

At the Volta Regional Hospital, the ultrasound machines are expected to strengthen diagnostic capacity and support faster clinical decision-making by bringing essential imaging closer to the point of care.

The intervention at the Worawora Government Hospital is also expected to enhance its diagnostic capacity and provide health professionals with additional tools to assess and manage patients.

Management of the Bole Municipal Hospital expressed appreciation for the support, saying improved access to essential equipment would help strengthen service delivery and ease pressure on healthcare workers.

At the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Medical Director Dr Leslie Issah Adam Zakariah commended the GMTF for the intervention and pledged the hospital’s continued collaboration with the Fund.

He assured the Fund that the equipment would be put to effective use to improve patient care and support healthcare professionals in their work.

The Administrator of the GMTF, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, said the Fund would continue to engage with health facilities to identify their most pressing needs and develop interventions capable of making a measurable difference.

She said the decision to include equipment support in the Fund’s first-anniversary activities reflected its commitment to translating its work into tangible improvements for health professionals and patients.

According to her, future interventions would continue to focus on areas where targeted support could strengthen healthcare delivery and improve access to essential services.

For the nine beneficiary hospitals, the impact of the latest intervention will ultimately be measured by how effectively the equipment is deployed to improve patient care.

The support is expected to give health professionals better access to tools needed for critical clinical decisions, strengthen emergency response and improve the capacity of facilities to serve their communities.

As the GMTF marks its first year, the latest distribution adds to its growing interventions aimed at addressing critical gaps in healthcare delivery across Ghana.

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