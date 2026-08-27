GMTF, Ho Teaching Hospital begin work on Volta Cardiology Centre

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) and the Ho Teaching Hospital have begun discussions on steps to establish a Cardiology Centre for the Volta Region.

The engagement was led by GMTF Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Opoku-Darko, as part of efforts to translate President John Dramani Mahama’s recent pledge to establish the facility into a workable plan.

Management of the Trust Fund and the hospital discussed the project requirements, possible implementation strategies, and how the proposed centre could complement existing specialist services at the Ho Teaching Hospital.

The discussions also focused on strengthening collaboration between the two institutions to improve access to specialised healthcare for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions in the region.

Both sides reviewed lessons from the GMTF’s 50-patient pilot programme, which provided financial assistance to patients suffering from chronic and life-threatening conditions.

They also identified operational challenges and measures to improve service delivery as more patients are enrolled.

The meeting further assessed the ongoing onboarding of patients onto the GMTFcare digital platform. Discussions covered digital registration, claims processing and reimbursement, with both teams exploring ways to improve efficiency at the hospital.

The GMTF delegation included the Member of Parliament for Ho Central, Richmond Edem Kpotosu, and the Member of Parliament for Ketu North, Edem Agbana.

They commended President Mahama for prioritising healthcare and addressing the growing burden of non-communicable diseases through investments in specialised care.

Ms Opoku-Darko reaffirmed the Trust Fund’s commitment to building strong partnerships with healthcare institutions to expand access to affordable specialist care for Ghanaians living with chronic diseases.

She also thanked Roads and Highways Minister, Kwame Governs Agbodza, for donating three more months' salary to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund towards preparations for the construction of the Cardiology Centre.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ho Teaching Hospital, Dr Hintermann Mbroh, welcomed the continued partnership and assured the Trust Fund of the hospital’s commitment to supporting its programmes, including efforts to advance the proposed Cardiology Centre.

The engagement forms part of the GMTF’s nationwide stakeholder consultations aimed at strengthening institutional partnerships and supporting the government’s broader agenda of expanding access to quality specialist healthcare.

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