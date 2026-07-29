KGL partners GMTF to build ultra-modern diagnostic centre at Ridge Hospital

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), in partnership with KGL Group and the KGL Foundation, has begun work on an ultra-modern diagnostic centre at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) to improve access to advanced medical imaging services.

The facility, once completed, will be equipped with some of the most advanced diagnostic technologies, including an MRI machine, CT scanner, mammography unit, X-ray machine and fluoroscopy equipment.

The project goes beyond the Trust Fund’s initial appeal for corporate support to retool Ridge Hospital with modern diagnostic equipment.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund called on Corporate Ghana to support efforts to improve diagnostic capacity at the hospital on February 5 this year.

In response, KGL Group and the KGL Foundation committed to financing the construction of an entirely new diagnostic centre, making it one of the major private sector investments in Ghana’s healthcare sector.

The project entered its implementation phase after a joint site inspection by GMTF Administrator Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku and KGL Group Chief Executive Officer Alex Apau Dadey, alongside their teams, at Ridge Hospital on Thursday.

When completed, the facility is expected to improve the hospital’s ability to diagnose and manage complex medical conditions through faster and more accurate imaging services.

It is also expected to reduce long waiting periods for patients and minimise referrals for specialised diagnostic procedures outside the facility.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund described the partnership as an example of how government and private sector collaboration can deliver critical improvements in healthcare delivery.

The Fund expressed appreciation to KGL Group for its support, noting that the company’s contribution exceeded the initial request for diagnostic equipment.

According to GMTF, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare and highlights the important role of Corporate Ghana in supporting the country’s healthcare transformation agenda.

The new diagnostic centre is expected to serve as a major hub for advanced medical imaging services, strengthening Ridge Hospital’s capacity and improving healthcare outcomes for patients.

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