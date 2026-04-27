Storm winds topple scaffolding at Ridge Hospital, damage vehicles

A section of scaffolding at Ridge Hospital in Accra has collapsed onto several parked vehicles following heavy rainfall and strong winds on Sunday afternoon, April 26.

Footage from the scene shows debris from an ongoing renovation project scattered across multiple cars, with some cars appearing to have sustained extensive damage.

The affected section of the facility has since been sealed off as officials move in to assess the situation and secure the area against further risk.

Authorities are yet to confirm whether the incident resulted in any injuries.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.