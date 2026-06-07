The hospital was full. So naturally, we suspended the person who told us

Once upon a time in the Republic of Uncommon Sense, a hospital became too full.

Not metaphorically full.

Not politically full.

Not "our opponents are exaggerating" full.

Actually full.

The kind of full that occurs when a facility designed for 37 patients finds itself trying to care for more than sixty human beings, while others wait outside hoping illness will display patience and return another day.

The kind of full where nurses stop counting beds and start counting available corners.

The kind of full where chairs begin receiving medical promotions.

In most countries, this would trigger a national conversation about healthcare capacity.

In the Republic of Uncommon Sense, however, we are innovators.

We looked at the overflowing emergency centre and immediately identified the real problem.

Not the congestion.

Not the overcrowding.

Not the shortage of space.

Not the strain on doctors and nurses.

Not the patients waiting in ambulances.

No.

The real problem was the person who informed us that the place was full.

So we suspended him.

Problem solved.

If only road traffic could be managed this way.

Imagine Kejetia gridlock.

A traffic officer reports that vehicles are stuck from Adum to Suame.

Instead of clearing the road, we suspend the officer.

Instantly, congestion disappears.

At least from official communication.

The beauty of this approach is its efficiency.

You don't need additional hospital infrastructure.

You don't need more beds.

You don't need more emergency facilities.

You don't need to explain why a major referral hospital is carrying burdens far beyond its intended capacity.

All you need is administrative courage and a suspension letter.

A wise Ghanaian elder once said that when a goat enters your kitchen and begins eating your cassava, your first responsibility is to deal with the goat.

Only in the Republic of Uncommon Sense do we hold a disciplinary hearing for the person who shouted, "There is a goat in the kitchen!"

What makes the matter particularly fascinating is that illness itself appears stubbornly non-partisan.

Stroke does not ask whether you are NDC.

Heart failure does not check whether you are NPP.

Road accidents are not known to verify party cards before occurring.

Childbirth has not yet agreed to postpone labour until political arguments are concluded.

Disease remains one of the few institutions in Ghana that treats everybody equally.

Which is why healthcare should never become a contest of political optics.

When a citizen arrives at an emergency centre struggling to breathe, he is not interested in government communications strategy.

He is interested in oxygen.

When a mother rushes a child to hospital at midnight, she is not seeking narrative management.

She is seeking treatment.

When a family member is bleeding after an accident, nobody asks whether the hospital's public relations department followed the approved communication chain.

They simply want somebody to save a life.

The troubling signal many citizens appear to be receiving is this:

That revealing a problem may carry greater consequences than the problem itself.

And that is a dangerous lesson for any society.

Because once professionals become afraid to speak honestly about capacity constraints, shortages, risks, and failures, the public loses its most valuable early warning system.

A nation cannot repair what it refuses to acknowledge.

A proverb from our elders says that the person who points at a snake is not the snake.

Another says that when the drum sounds an alarm, wise people investigate the fire rather than punish the drummer.

Perhaps that is the conversation we should be having.

Not whether somebody admitted the emergency centre was overflowing.

But why it became overflowing.

Not whether a statement was issued.

But what conditions made the statement necessary.

Not who spoke.

But what they were trying to tell us.

Because in the end, every Ghanaian is only one emergency away from discovering that healthcare is not a political issue.

It is a human issue.

And when that day comes, nobody will care about the press release.

They will only care whether there is a bed waiting.

Or whether the bed has already been promoted to a chair.

Jimmy Aglah

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.